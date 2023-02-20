Flasher cancel tour as Taylor Mulitz recovers from “traumatic brain injury with multiple fractured bones”

Flasher were set to tour the West Coast this week around their appearance at San Francisco's Noise Pop festival, but that has been cancelled, as Taylor Mulitz is recovering from a "nasty accident" where he "suffered a traumatic brain injury with multiple fractured bones."

Taylor is out of the hospital but clearly needs time to fully recover. If you'd like to help out with his medical bills and missed work, you can donate via Paypal (flasherdc@gmail.com) or Venmo (emmarbaker). Get better soon, Taylor!