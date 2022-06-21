Flasher discuss the influences behind new LP ‘Love is Yours’

Flasher just released their terrific second album, Love is Yours, which found the group reconfigured as a duo (Taylor Mulitz and Emma Baker) and incorporating more electronic and pop elements into their indie rock sound. Here's a bit of our Indie Basement review:

Guitars and bass are still prominent and songs remain riff-based, but you could never imagine the Flasher of five years ago releasing a song like "Damage" that leans heavily into loop-based recording and drops some funky beats into a My Bloody Valentine dreampop framework. There's also the breezy, fun "Sideways" that, with its jazzy chording and immediately appealing counterpoint vocal harmonies and synth hooks, is a party at sundown, while the infectious title track sounds like it could've been a crossover hit in the late '90s when indie rock and electronica were being actively cross-bred.

Listen to the album below.

To learn more about Love is Yours, we asked Mulitz and Baker to tell us about some of the inspirations behind it, and they delivered a list with music (Elliott Smith, No Joy, Lucinda Williams, more), podcasts, books, food and more. Check out their list, complete with commentary, below.

Flasher are on their North American tour right now with dates through the summer, and those are listed below.

FLASHER - INSPIRATIONS BEHIND LOVE IS YOURS

No Joy - "Four"

We are No Joy stans. This whole record is phenomenal and the production is *chef’s kiss*. This record was mixed & co-produced by Jorge Elbrecht and played a big part in why we asked him to mix our record.

Poog Podcast

We are proud Poog Hags and we listened to this podcast often while the record was in post production. Kate Berlant + Jaclyn Novak are hilarious and brilliant. Topics range from eyeliner to the sacred geometry of pringles. For the unindoctrinated we recommend starting with this episode. This meme captures how it feels listening to the new episode every Tuesday:

attachment-podcast meme loading...

Craigslist Used Car Section

While working on the record Taylor’s car died unceremoniously on Rockville Pike (RIP 2006 Nissan Sentra that formerly belonged to Angie from Post Pink). During down time between takes many hours were spent cruising around Craigslist ads for used vehicles. He’s now a proud owner of a 2005 Honda CRV.

Memoir Featuring Dena Deadly - "Raise Your Glass"

This is the theme song for Vanderpump Rules, which we binged at the time of recording. We’re both service industry veterans and very familiar with the workplace drama that comes along with all the employees dating each other. This show was just relatable and outlandish enough to completely suck us in. Just raise your glasses high, these are the best days of our lives!!!!

Rita’s Gelati

Rita’s is a regional Italian ice and custard chain. While the menu is extensive, we believe gelati (flavored ice & custard combo) is king. There’s a Rita’s down the street from the studio & we enjoyed it many times. Sometimes you just have to live on the edge and risk an IBS flare up. We recommend mango ice + vanilla custard for first timers. You’re welcome ;)

Lucinda Williams (Self Titled)

This is one of Emma’s favorite albums of all time and the only one saved to her iPhone. Therefore, it was the soundtrack to all of the coffee breaks we took while making the record. Y’all know how Bluetooth likes to play that same track starting with A every time you get in your car… so if you’re riding in the Subaru it’s gotta be “Abandoned.”

Grace Ives - 2nd

We <3 Grace Ives and this album was on constant repeat before, during, and after we finished the record. She has such an incredible ear for melody and it’s so awesome how these relatively minimal songs are such bangers. Favorite tracks: "Mirror," "Wow," "Icing On The Cake."

Lily Konigsberg - It’s Just Like All The Clouds

Listened to this EP a ton while writing the record and love how it draws on some of our favorite artists (Arthur Russell and Liz Phair) into a sound of her own. This EP is 4 songs and they are all excellent.

Elliott Smith - "Rose Parade"

Elliott Smith Forever. His music has been in rotation since we were preteens and there’s no doubt that his influence has creeped in. After we tracked “All Day Long” we had a moment where we were like, “Oh shit does this sound too much like Rose Parade?” We decided it doesn’t, and "Rose Parade" is a better song.

Arthur Russell - "Arm Around You"

We love everything about Arthur Russell, but especially his drum machine sounds & the way he writes lyrics. This song has always been a favorite and was in rotation a lot while we were making our record. We were definitely striving to make Arthur Russell type beats with the TR-09 and Dr. Rhythm when we were demoing songs for the record and some of those beats ended up on the final version.

Stardew Valley

Like many other people out there we played Stardew Valley to pass the hours during early Covid isolation. Living in the pastoral 2D alternate universe was a welcome escape when our daily routines became unrecognizable. In a way, that was what we were doing when we went in to record the record.

--

FLASHER - 2022 TOUR DATES

Tue. June 21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Backroom)

Wed. June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Thu. June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

Fri. June 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

Sat. June 25 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Mon. June 27 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

Tue. June 28 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

Wed. June 29 - Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

Thu. June 30 - Providence, RI - AS220

Fri. July 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

Mon. Aug. 29 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Tue. Aug. 30 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Glives

Wed. Aug. 31 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

Fri. Sep. 2 - Tucson, AZ @ HOCO Festival

Sat. Sep. 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Mon. Sep. 5 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Tue. Sep. 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echo

Wed. Sep. 7 - San Francisco, CA @ Starline Social Club

Fri. Sep. 9 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

Sat. Sep. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Sun. Sep. 11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios