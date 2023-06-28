Flat Worms announce new Ty Segall-produced album, share “Time Warp in Exile”
Angular L.A. punks Flat Worms -- guitarist Will Ivy, drummer Justin Sullivan (Kevin Morby) and bassist Tim Hellman (OSEES) -- have announced new album Witness Marks, which will be out September 22 via Ty Segall's Drag City GOD? imprint. This is their first album since 2020's Steve Albini-recorded Antarctica, and this new one had them working with Segall at his Harmonizer studio.
The first single from the album is snarling ripper "Time Warp in Exile" about which Will Ivy says, "Given the opportunity to live in harmony, human nature takes over to corrupt. Jealousy and greed cannot be tamed; the relatable fate of Cain and Abel." Watch the video below.
Flat Worms will be on tour in Europe this fall, and also have a couple of L.A. hometown shows. All dates are listed below.
Witness Marks:
1. Sigalert
2. SSRT
3. Time Warp In Exile
4. Suburban Swans
5. Orions Belt
6. Gotta Know
7. Sick Of My Face
8. 16 Days
9. Wolves In Phase
10. See You At The Show
11. Witness Marks
Flat Worms - 2023 Tour Dates
October 6th - Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records Roadhouse - Album Release Show
October 10th - Berlin, DE @ Lido
October 12th - Brighton, UK @ Green door store
October 13th - Nottingham, UK @ Boat club
October 14th - London, UK @ Oslo (hackney)
October 16th - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
October 17th - Dunkerque, FR @ les 4 écluses
October 18th - Paris, FR @ point éphémère
October 19th - Saint Malo, FR @ la nouvelle vague
October 20th - La roche sur yon, FR @ Quai M
October 21st - Orléans, FR @ l'Astrolab
November 9th - Los Angeles, CA @ Globe Theater (Substance Festival)