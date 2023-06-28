Flat Worms announce new Ty Segall-produced album, share “Time Warp in Exile”

Angular L.A. punks Flat Worms -- guitarist Will Ivy, drummer Justin Sullivan (Kevin Morby) and bassist Tim Hellman (OSEES) -- have announced new album Witness Marks, which will be out September 22 via Ty Segall's Drag City GOD? imprint. This is their first album since 2020's Steve Albini-recorded Antarctica, and this new one had them working with Segall at his Harmonizer studio.

The first single from the album is snarling ripper "Time Warp in Exile" about which Will Ivy says, "Given the opportunity to live in harmony, human nature takes over to corrupt. Jealousy and greed cannot be tamed; the relatable fate of Cain and Abel." Watch the video below.

Flat Worms will be on tour in Europe this fall, and also have a couple of L.A. hometown shows. All dates are listed below.

Witness Marks:

1. Sigalert

2. SSRT

3. Time Warp In Exile

4. Suburban Swans

5. Orions Belt

6. Gotta Know

7. Sick Of My Face

8. 16 Days

9. Wolves In Phase

10. See You At The Show

11. Witness Marks

Flat Worms - 2023 Tour Dates

October 6th - Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records Roadhouse - Album Release Show

October 10th - Berlin, DE @ Lido

October 12th - Brighton, UK @ Green door store

October 13th - Nottingham, UK @ Boat club

October 14th - London, UK @ Oslo (hackney)

October 16th - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

October 17th - Dunkerque, FR @ les 4 écluses

October 18th - Paris, FR @ point éphémère

October 19th - Saint Malo, FR @ la nouvelle vague

October 20th - La roche sur yon, FR @ Quai M

October 21st - Orléans, FR @ l'Astrolab

November 9th - Los Angeles, CA @ Globe Theater (Substance Festival)