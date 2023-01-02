Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko reflects on 2022

Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko released his debut solo album Gothic Luxury in 2022. As the year came to a close he released new single "Sliders" (featuring Flatbush Zombies and Col3trane), and we asked him what his favorite albums of the year were. Here is his response:

Barbarian.

Gothic Luxury

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Virgil getting his flowers

Rocky almost losing his life in the mosh pit & Tyler making a cake out of it

Will Smith showing his true colors

50 Cent upside down at the Super Bowl

Joey Bada$$ European Tour

The Johnny Depp case

Elon Musk buying Twitter

Tom Brady choosing football over family

Snoop Dogg owning Death Row Records

Viola Davis pissing off Michelle Obama

Lebron James lying about everything.

