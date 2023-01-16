Flatland Cavalry announce 2023 tour

Texas country band Flatland Cavalry have announced a North American headlining tour, which takes place in the midst of their dates supporting Luke Combs. Openers on their tour vary by date, including Brent Cobb, Pony Bradshaw, Cole Chaney, Meghan Patrick, Connor Smith, Colby Acuff, Emily Nenni, and more. Tickets for all headlining dates go on sale Friday (1/20) at 10 AM Central.

NYC gets a stop on April 26 at Gramercy Theatre with Cole Chaney. All dates are listed below.

Last year, Flatland Cavalry released the Songs To Keep You Warm EP and the unique live acoustic project Far Out West Sessions, which followed their 2021 album Welcome to Countryland. Check out one of the Far Out West videos below.

Flatland Cavalry -- 2023 Tour Dates

February 24—College Station, TX—Hurricane Harry’s*

February 25—San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center – San Antonio Rodeo

March 23—Austin, TX—Venue TBA

March 24—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

March 25—Arlington, TX—AT&T Stadium+

March 30—Lexington, KY—Manchester Music Hall†

March 31—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe†

April 1—Indianapolis, IN—Lucas Oil Stadium+

April 7—Lubbock, TX—Cook’s Garage

April 8—Newcastle, TX—Fort Belknap

April 13—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel‡

April 14—Athens, GA—40 Watt Club‡

April 15—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium+

April 22—Detroit, MI—Ford Field+

April 25—South Burlington, VT—Higher Ground‡

April 26—New York, NY—Gramercy Theatre‡

April 27—Alexandria, VA—The Birchmere‡

April 28—Charlottesville, VA—The Jefferson Theater‡

April 29—Pittsburgh, PA—Acrisure Stadium+

May 4—Columbia, MO—Rose Park§

May 5—Chicago, IL—Joe’s on Weed St§

May 6—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field+

May 11—Hays, KS—Fox Theatre

May 12—Omaha, NE—The Admiral#

May 13—Minneapolis, MN—US Bank Stadium+

May 19—Salt Lake City, UT—The Depot§

May 20—Boise, ID—Albertsons Stadium+

May 24—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall§

May 25—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory§

May 26—Tacoma, WA—Elks Temple§

May 27—Vancouver, BC—BC Place+

May 28—Palmer, AK—Venue TBA

June 3—Edmonton, AB—Commonwealth Stadium+

June 8—Fort Smith, AR—TempleLive^

June 9—Wichita, KS—WAVE**

June 10—Kansas City, MO—Arrowhead Stadium+

June 15—Columbus, OH—The Bluestone++

June 16—Cincinnati, OH—Bogart’s++

June 17—St. Louis, MO—Busch Stadium+

June 22—Little Rock, AR—Little Rock Hall††

June 23—Oklahoma City, OK—The Criterion††

June 24—Luling, TX—Watermelon Thump††

July 6—Isle of Palms, SC—The Windjammer^

July 7—Orlando, FL—House of Blues^

July 8—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium+

July 13—Montgomery, AL—Montgomery Performing Arts Center

July 14—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater‡‡

July 15—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium+

July 20—Buffalo, NY—Buffalo Iron Works††

July 21—Cambridge, MA—The Sinclair††

July 22—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium+

July 27—Norfolk, VA—The NorVA^

July 28—Richmond, VA—The National^

July 29—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field+

*with special guest Connor Smith

+supporting Luke Combs Word Tour

†with special guest Meghan Patrick

‡with special guest Cole Chaney

§with special guest Colby Acuff

#with special guest Brent Cobb

^with special guest Pony Bradshaw

**with special guests The Steel Woods and Pony Bradshaw

++with special guest Grady Spencer & the Work

††with special guest Emily Nenni

‡‡supporting Parker McCollum