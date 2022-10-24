Flatland Cavalry releasing new EP ‘Songs To Keep You Warm’ this Friday

Texas country band Flatland Cavalry have been on a roll lately. They released their great third album Welcome to Countryland last year, followed by this year's Far Out West Sessions, which featured stripped-down renditions of songs from the album recorded in unique outdoor spaces, and now they've announced a new EP, Songs To Keep You Warm, due this Friday (10/28). It was produced by Bruce Robinson and features backing vocals from Ashley Monroe and Kaitlin Butts.

Lead singer Cleto Cordero says, "An idea came to me in June, out of the blue, late one evening at bedtime after a very long and wearisome few weeks on the road. I was in the kinda place where I was completely exhausted, both mentally and physically, and laying there in a state of surrender, the entire idea for this EP just flashed into my mind: The studio and producer, the songs, and the theme ‘Songs To Keep You Warm.’ I hope these songs are something fans will cling to for comfort during the colder months— something to keep them warm until Spring arrives!"

The EP includes recent single "Mountain Song" and five other new ones. Check out the video for that one and the full tracklist below. Flatland Cavalry also have upcoming tour dates, including a run supporting Luke Combs alongside Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, and Brent Cobb, as well as shows with Parker McCollum, Vandoliers, 49 Winchester, Matt Koziol, and more. All are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Mountain Song

2. Damaged Goods

3. How Long (feat. Kaitlin Butts)

4. Parallel (feat. Ashley Monroe)

5. If We Said Goodbye

6. Show Me Now Which Way To Go

Flatland Cavalry -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

October 28—Knoxville, TN—The Mill & Mine w/ 49 Winchester

November 3—Oxford, MS—The Lyric Oxford w/ Matt Koziol

November 5—Simpsonville, SC—CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

November 11—Round Rock, TX—Round Rock

November 12—San Antonio, TX—Cowboys Dancehall

December 8—Lawrence, KS—The Granada w/ Grady Spencer & The Work

December 9—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom w/ Vandoliers

December 10—Fayetteville, AR—JJ’s Live w/ Vandoliers

December 16—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

December 17—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

December 30—Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena*

December 31—Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena*

January 13—Denver, CO—Grizzly Rose w/ Grady Spencer & The Work

January 14—Denver, CO—Grizzly Rose

March 25—Arlington, TX—AT&T Stadium+

April 1—Indianapolis, IN—Lucas Oil Stadium+

April 15—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium+

April 22—Detroit, MI—Ford Field+

April 29—Pittsburgh, PA—Acrisure Stadium+

May 6—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field+

May 13—Minneapolis, MN—US Bank Stadium+

May 20—Boise, ID—Albertsons Stadium+

May 27—Vancouver, BC—BC Place+

June 3—Edmonton, AB—Commonwealth Stadium+

June 10—Kansas City, MO—Arrowhead Stadium+

June 17—St. Louis, MO—Busch Stadium+

July 8—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium+

July 15—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium+

July 22—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium+

July 29—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field+

*supporting Parker McCollum

+supporting Luke Combs Word Tour alongside Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Brent Cobb