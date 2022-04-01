Flatland Cavalry share “Daydreamer” from new stripped-back live video series
Texas country band Flatland Cavalry are riding high off the strength of their great 2021 album Welcome To Countryland, and they're keeping the momentum going with their Far Out West Sessions, a video series that finds the band performing stripped-down renditions of songs from the album. Speaking about the series, lead singer Cleto Cordero said:
Up until the pandemic pulled us off the road, we as a band had spent the last five years relentlessly touring and being away from home; seeing the entire country firsthand through the windshield of a white van. All of those experiences led to what would form the collection of songs that made Welcome To Countryland. What better way to honor our time at home than to return to square one and share these songs and stories, broken down and unplugged, in the simple and stunning country land from where I belong? After the long and loud journey that has been our touring career, performing to seas of thousands of loud and rowdy crowds, what a breath of fresh and dusty Far West Texas air to break things down to their simplest elements and play a song or two for the crickets and the creosote– for the spirits of my ancestors!
Long before my mom and dad decided to settle in Midland, TX and raise their large family of seven children, our family’s story began out in their magnificent big backyard, the Trans-Pecos Region of Texas, specifically Redford and Presidio, TX. The opportunity to travel back to where my family’s humble origins begin in Far West Texas wasincredible. I haven't been out that way in over fifteen years or so and was deeply moved by the sentiment of “returning home.” Getting to sing songs in the country that shaped my family’s character was a spiritual experience.
Last week, they put out the Far Out West rendition of "Dancin' Around A Fire," which, true to the song's title, was performed as a literal campfire singalong, and today they've shared the Far Out West version of "Daydreamer." Performed against a gorgeous Texas backdrop, Flatland Cavalry scaled down to a trio and did the song with just banjo, acoustic guitar, and fiddle, and this version is truly lovely. Watch the videos for both currently released videos below. Five more are on the way.
If you haven't heard Welcome To Countryland, you can stream that below too. It's got guest vocals from Hailey Whitters and Kaitlin Butts, plus co-writing from Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Brian Keane, and more, and it blurs the lines between traditional country, '70s country rock, and a more modern, alternative-friendly sound.
The band also have several upcoming tour dates, including Stagecoach, Bonnaroo, and much more. All dates are listed below.
Flatland Cavalry -- 2022 Tour Dates
April 1—Snook, TX—Chilifest 2022
April 2—New Orleans, LA—Hogs For The Cause 2022
April 8—Amarillo, TX—La Hacienda Amarillo
April 9—Lubbock, TX—Cook’s Garage
April 28—Stephenville, TX—Larry Joe Taylor’s Texas Music Festival
April 29—Port Neches, TX—Riverfest
May 1—Indio, CA—Stagecoach
May 4—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall
May 5—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory Spokane
May 6—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory Boise
May 9—Seattle, WA—The Crocodile
May 12—Ogden, UT—Outlaw Saloon
May 13—Fort Collins, CO—Sundance Steakhouse and Saloon
May 14—Deadwood, SD—Deadwood Mountain Grand
May 15—Great Falls, MT—The Newberry
May 20—Abilene, TX—Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Grill
May 21—Decatur, TX—Wise County Fairgrounds
June 3—Midland, TX—Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion
June 4—Georgetown, TX—Troubadour Festival
June 10—Corpus Christi, TX—Brewster Street Ice House
June 11—New Braunfels, TX—Whitewater Amphitheater
June 15—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo
June 18—Council Grove, KS—Washunga Days 2022
June 23—Isle of Palms, SC—The Wind Jammer
June 24—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel
June 25—High Point, NC—Ziggy’s
July 7—Oklahoma City, OK—The Jones Assembly
July 13—La Porte, IN—La Porte County Fair
July 14—Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s
July 15—Cuba, MO—Crawford County Fair
July 16—Iowa City, IA—First Avenue Club
August 5—Kansas City, MO—The Truman
August 7—Chicago, IL—Windy City Smokeout
August 13—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall – Outside Lawn
August 19—Helotes, TX—Floore’s Country Store
August 20—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory