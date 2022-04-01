Flatland Cavalry share “Daydreamer” from new stripped-back live video series

Texas country band Flatland Cavalry are riding high off the strength of their great 2021 album Welcome To Countryland, and they're keeping the momentum going with their Far Out West Sessions, a video series that finds the band performing stripped-down renditions of songs from the album. Speaking about the series, lead singer Cleto Cordero said:

Up until the pandemic pulled us off the road, we as a band had spent the last five years relentlessly touring and being away from home; seeing the entire country firsthand through the windshield of a white van. All of those experiences led to what would form the collection of songs that made Welcome To Countryland. What better way to honor our time at home than to return to square one and share these songs and stories, broken down and unplugged, in the simple and stunning country land from where I belong? After the long and loud journey that has been our touring career, performing to seas of thousands of loud and rowdy crowds, what a breath of fresh and dusty Far West Texas air to break things down to their simplest elements and play a song or two for the crickets and the creosote– for the spirits of my ancestors! Long before my mom and dad decided to settle in Midland, TX and raise their large family of seven children, our family’s story began out in their magnificent big backyard, the Trans-Pecos Region of Texas, specifically Redford and Presidio, TX. The opportunity to travel back to where my family’s humble origins begin in Far West Texas wasincredible. I haven't been out that way in over fifteen years or so and was deeply moved by the sentiment of “returning home.” Getting to sing songs in the country that shaped my family’s character was a spiritual experience.

Last week, they put out the Far Out West rendition of "Dancin' Around A Fire," which, true to the song's title, was performed as a literal campfire singalong, and today they've shared the Far Out West version of "Daydreamer." Performed against a gorgeous Texas backdrop, Flatland Cavalry scaled down to a trio and did the song with just banjo, acoustic guitar, and fiddle, and this version is truly lovely. Watch the videos for both currently released videos below. Five more are on the way.

If you haven't heard Welcome To Countryland, you can stream that below too. It's got guest vocals from Hailey Whitters and Kaitlin Butts, plus co-writing from Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Brian Keane, and more, and it blurs the lines between traditional country, '70s country rock, and a more modern, alternative-friendly sound.

The band also have several upcoming tour dates, including Stagecoach, Bonnaroo, and much more. All dates are listed below.

Flatland Cavalry -- 2022 Tour Dates

April 1—Snook, TX—Chilifest 2022

April 2—New Orleans, LA—Hogs For The Cause 2022

April 8—Amarillo, TX—La Hacienda Amarillo

April 9—Lubbock, TX—Cook’s Garage

April 28—Stephenville, TX—Larry Joe Taylor’s Texas Music Festival

April 29—Port Neches, TX—Riverfest

May 1—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 4—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall

May 5—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory Spokane

May 6—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory Boise

May 9—Seattle, WA—The Crocodile

May 12—Ogden, UT—Outlaw Saloon

May 13—Fort Collins, CO—Sundance Steakhouse and Saloon

May 14—Deadwood, SD—Deadwood Mountain Grand

May 15—Great Falls, MT—The Newberry

May 20—Abilene, TX—Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Grill

May 21—Decatur, TX—Wise County Fairgrounds

June 3—Midland, TX—Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion

June 4—Georgetown, TX—Troubadour Festival

June 10—Corpus Christi, TX—Brewster Street Ice House

June 11—New Braunfels, TX—Whitewater Amphitheater

June 15—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo

June 18—Council Grove, KS—Washunga Days 2022

June 23—Isle of Palms, SC—The Wind Jammer

June 24—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel

June 25—High Point, NC—Ziggy’s

July 7—Oklahoma City, OK—The Jones Assembly

July 13—La Porte, IN—La Porte County Fair

July 14—Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s

July 15—Cuba, MO—Crawford County Fair

July 16—Iowa City, IA—First Avenue Club

August 5—Kansas City, MO—The Truman

August 7—Chicago, IL—Windy City Smokeout

August 13—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall – Outside Lawn

August 19—Helotes, TX—Floore’s Country Store

August 20—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory