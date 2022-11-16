Flatspot prep ‘The Extermination Vol. 4′ comp w/ Speed, Buggin, End It, Spy & more (stream a track)

Flatspot Records, one of the best hardcore labels around, has just announced the fourth installment of its compilation series The Extermination, and as you'd probably expect, it's absolutely stacked. The Extermination Vol. 4 arrives January 27 and features new tracks from Speed, Buggin, The Chisel, End It, Spy, Mutually Assured Destruction, Section H8, Jivebomb, Choice To Make, Law of Power, and a Crux cover by Raw Brigade. Label owners Che Figueroa and Ricky Singh say:

This compilation was started to provide a snapshot of the current state of hardcore. Every song is exclusive to the series, and we love to see bands take pride in giving us some of their best songs for this compilation. With Volume 4, we present the next wave of hardcore from our perspective. For this volume, every single band gave 110% raw power and pure energy. This is a true representation of hardcore in its purest form.

The first taste of the comp is a new track from Australian ass-beaters Speed, whose Gang Called Speed EP is one of this year's best hardcore releases. Their new song "One Blood We Bleed" is just as killer as that EP, and here's what vocalist Jem says about it:

"One Blood We Bleed" is about recognising the humility of man, that we are all equals on this earth. Amidst the helplessness of the world we choose to focus our energy into what we feel we can tangibly impact; the people in front of us. Our friends, family and our scene. Living with compassion for your fellow man, despite our differences - that’s Sydney, that’s Speed.

Speed left a huge impression with their US debut at Sound and Fury this year, and they just recently signed with US-based show booking agency Ground Control Touring so hopefully that means we'll be seeing more of them on our shores soon. They also just announced two shows in their home country opening for Turnstile.

Tracklist

1. Speed - One Blood We Bleed

2. The Chisel - Punisher

3. Buggin - Attitude

4. Section H8 - Unhinged

5. Raw Brigade - Keep On Running (Crux Cover)

6. Jivebomb - American Rule

7. End It - Familia Finito

8. Spy - Mob

9. Law Of Power - Nothing To Show

10. Mutually Assured Destruction - The Axeman's Letter

11. Choice To Make - Tryin'