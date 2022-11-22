Flatspot throwing Brooklyn showcase with Speed’s NYC debut, Scowl, End It, Regulate & more

The great hardcore label Flatspot Records is teaming up with Saint Vitus Bar and Pabst Blue Ribbon to throw the 2023 Flatspot World showcase in Brooklyn on April 8 at Brooklyn Monarch, and the lineup is as stacked as you'd expect. It includes the NYC debut of Australian hardcore band Speed, who stirred up a ton of buzz with their US debut at Sound & Fury this year, as well as Scowl, King Nine, Regulate, End It, Raw Brigade, Hangman, Buggin, and Jivebomb. Tickets are on sale now.

Flatspot's also releasing the new comp The Extermination Vol. 4 on January 27 with Speed, Buggin, End It, Jivebomb, Raw Brigade, The Chisel, and more, and you can stream the Speed track from that comp below.

Regulate are also playing a record release show for their great new self-titled album in Ridgewood, NY on November 27 at TV Eye with Wildside, Vein.fm offshoot Fleshwater, and Never Again. Tickets at door.

End It are also touring with The Chisel and Buried Dreams, including a Brooklyn show at The Meadows on January 17.

Scowl are also opening Show Me The Body's tour next year, alongside Jesus Piece, Zulu, and TRiPP JONES, including Brooklyn Steel on March 24, and they were just announced for Bamboozle.