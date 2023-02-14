Flatspot World pre-show announced with Outburst, New World Man, new Scott Vogel band & more

One day before hardcore label Flatspot World showcase at Brooklyn Monarch (4/8), they'll be doing a pre-show at Saint Vitus (4/7). It's headlined with a rare appearance by recently-reunited NYHC vets Outburst and also features Buffalo Oi! band Violent Way, Chicago's Kharma, New World Man (members of Mindforce, Regulate, Life's Question, etc), and Bad Blood, a new Scott Vogel (Terror)-fronted band that also features members of Violent Way and have an EP due on Flatspot this spring. Tickets are on sale now.

Flatspot World's lineup includes Speed (NYC debut), Scowl, King Nine, Regulate, End It, Raw Brigade, Hangman, Buggin, and Jivebomb. Flatspot also just released their new compilation The Extermination Vol. 4, and we spoke to five bands on the comp about their favorite Flatspot release.