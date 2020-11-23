fleas infest John Lydon’s groin after he invites squirrels into his home

This is the kind of story that doesn't need embellishments. John Lydon has a flea problem after letting squirrels into his Los Angeles home. They are biting, and have specifically targeted his groin.

“I looked down there this morning at my willy and there’s a fucking flea bite on it," the PiL frontman told UK tabloid The Daily Star in an interview posted over the weekend. "The bites, wow, last night was murder because of it. The itching too. It’s such a poxy thing to get caught out on." He says he's using Vaseline to relieve the pain.

In Lydon's new book, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right, he reveals that he's been letting the rodents into his home for a while and feeding them unsalted peanuts, and in the The Daily Star it doesn't sound like he's going to stop. “There’s no petting. If they want to nudge up that’s fine, but I know it’s for a peanut and not because I’m lovely.” Lydon also says he's "definitely spending a lot of money on these little fuckers.”

These days, headlines involving Lydon have often been about his support of Donald Trump. He appeared on the UK's Good Morning Britain on Election Day, saying "I’m working-class English, it makes complete sense to me to vote for a person who actually talks about my kind of people...we’re bored with your intellectual left-wing ideas. We can’t take more of ya. You talk twaddle. Everything you do, you just miss the point of who the general population are."

If you're curious, I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right (named for a lyric from PiL's "Rise") "features random thoughts about the way John sees life," including his love of squirrels.