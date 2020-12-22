Flee Lord drops 12th 2020 album for Prodigy (w/ Busta, Raekwon, Conway & more)

New York rapper Flee Lord released an album a month in 2020, and it resulted in so much good output that we included the whole series in our list of the best rap albums of the year. Our list went up before his final album of the year, In the Name of Prodigy, which just came out today. As the title implies, the album is a tribute to the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep (who helped mentor Flee Lord early on), and it was entirely produced by Mobb Deep's Havoc. It's also loaded with cool guests, including Havoc, Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Conway the Machine, Ransom, Eto, Billy V, Big Twins (fka Twin Gambino) from Infamous Mobb, and Prodigy's daughter Santana Fox. As you'd probably expect, the whole album takes after the gritty '90s East Coast rap sound that Mobb Deep helped shape, and at a lean nine proper songs (plus an intro track), it never overstays its welcome. Listen to the whole thing below.