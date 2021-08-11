Flee Lord & Roc Marciano announce ‘Delgado,’ share new song ft. Stove God Cooks

The extremely prolific FLee Lord put out one album per month in 2020, followed by the DJ Muggs-produced Rammellzee earlier this year, while fellow New York rapper Roc Marciano put out his own great album Mt. Marci last year and also produced Stove God Cooks' 2020 debut LP Reasonable Drought. Now, Flee has announced a new album entirely produced by Roc Marciano, Delgado, which arrives August 27 via Lord Mobb. Roc also raps on one of the tracks, and other guests include Stove God Cooks, Conway The Machine, and Ransom.

The first single is "Trim The Fat," which features Stove God Cooks, and which finds all three artists in fine form and really gelling together. "The project that Roc and I put together has some amazing features, and we spent a good amount of time trying to figure out who we were going to tap for which song, but with 'Trim The Fat,' as soon as I heard the beat, before I even recorded my vocals, I knew I needed Stove God to touch this," Flee said. "I ran it by Roc and he felt the same way. Knowing how crazy Stove God was going to go on this motivated me to and I went to work. After Roc and I heard Stove’s verse, there was no doubt that we had to kick things off with 'Trim The Fat.'"

"I was impressed when Flee selected that beat for 'Trim The Fat,' because the sound, in my opinion, was out of left field," Roc added. "I wanted to experiment with my sound on this project, and Flee showed no fear; he just jumped right in; then adding Stove God was brilliant because neither artist has anything like 'Trim The Fat' in their catalogs."

Stove God also said he and Flee Lord have more collaborations in the works. "This is just one of many records on the way by me and Flee Lord. We have some big things we’re about to do together," he said, before adding, "This wasn’t a beat that I’d expect him to use, but he killed it. The energy Flee brings to this record is crazy. With Flee bringing it like that, I just fed off of his energy and we created something really dope."

Listen to the song and view the full tracklist below...

Tracklist

Delgado Intro

Slow Down

Shouts To The Mobb / Medusa Feat Conway The Machine

This What Ya Want?

Breath of Air Feat Ransom

Trim The Fat Feat Stove God Cooks

Skipping Town

Breezin In A Porsche Feat Roc Marciano

First Kill

Delgado Outro