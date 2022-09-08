Fleet Foxes announce “Live on Boston Harbor” streaming show

Fleet Foxes are wrapping up their tour supporting their fantastic fourth album, 2020's Shore, and they've announced that once it's over, they're streaming a show, to celebrate the Autumnal Equinox and the second anniversary of Shore. "Live on Boston Harbor," a full-band show with horns by the Westerlies and guest vocals from Uwade, streams on September 22 at 8 PM ET, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

"We've had such an incredible time on the Shore tour so far — seeing so many of you along the way has buoyed our spirits and filled hearts," Fleet Foxes say. "On the second anniversary of the album's release, join us to celebrate and experience the Shore tour one more time."

The tour stopped in NYC's Forest Hills Stadium in August; see pictures from that below.