Fleet Foxes announce ‘Shore’ tour, including Forest Hills Stadium (BV presale)

Fleet Foxes released their excellent fourth album Shore in the middle of 2020 lockdown and still haven't toured in support of it (but frontman Robin Pecknold did do a solo livestream that was later released as a live album and film), but now they're finally gearing up to support it on tour this summer.

Dates include Forest Hills Stadium on August 13, Fleet Foxes' biggest headlining NYC show yet, and tickets for that one go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM with a BrooklynVegan presale starting Wednesday, February 16 at 10 AM. Check back here Wednesday morning for the password. All dates are listed below.

The Big Red Machine album finally united Robin on a track with fellow late 2000s indie folk leader Justin Vernon, whose Bon Iver also have a Forest Hills Stadium show this year, on June 3 with Bonny Light Horseman.

The Big Red Machine album finally united Robin on a track with fellow late 2000s indie folk leader Justin Vernon, whose Bon Iver also have a Forest Hills Stadium show this year, on June 3 with Bonny Light Horseman. Bonny Light Horseman will also be in NYC sooner than that when their co-headlining tour with group member Anaïs Mitchell (who's also on the Big Red Machine album and who just released her new solo album) hits NYC's Webster Hall on Valentine's Day (2/14).

Fleet Foxes -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

6/28 Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

7/01 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

7/02 Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

7/03 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

7/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

7/06 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

7/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

7/09 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

7/10 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

7/12 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

7/15 Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park

7/29 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

7/30 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

7/31 Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

8/02 Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

8/03 Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

8/05 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

8/06 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

8/09 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/10 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

8/12 Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

8/13 New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

8/26 London, UK @ All Points East

8/28 Dublin, IE @ National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks

8/30 Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

8/31 Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

9/02 Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/03 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

9/05 Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

9/06 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

9/07 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

9/09 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

9/10 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)

9/11 Berlin, BE @ Columbiahalle