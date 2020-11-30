Fleet Foxes announce solo livestream from St. Ann & The Holy Trinity

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes is celebrating the season with a virtual concert. He'll do a solo, acoustic performance from an ornate Brooklyn church, St. Ann & The Holy Trinity, on Monday, December 21 at 9 PM ET. Resistance Revival Chorus, the collective of over 60 woman and nonbinary vocalists, will join him for a song, and Tickets and merch for "A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream" are on sale now.

Fleet Foxes' 2020 album Shore is already starting to appear on year end lists, and Pecknold said back in September that he hoped to have nine songs ready for 2021, "to augment the fifteen here," he wrote. "Those songs will be co-written from the ground up with Morgan Henderson, Skyler Skjelset, Casey Wescott, and Christian Wargo, in an attempt to make good use of this liminal time without extensive touring to be done. I’m incredibly excited to see where those songs end up and I hope that by the time they are done we will be able to bring all of this music to crowds around the world in some form or another."

Stay tuned for more on that, and stream Shore below.

