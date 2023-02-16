Fleet Foxes announce summer tour with Uwade

After announcing West Coast shows with My Morning Jacket in August, Fleet Foxes have fleshed out their touring plans for the summer a little more. They'll be out with Uwade (who appears on their 2020 album Shore) beginning in June and continuing through July, including stops in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Asheville, Orlando, New Orleans, Kansas City, Omaha, and more. See all dates below.

There's no NYC date at the moment, but they'll stop in New Haven, CT for a show at College Street Music Hall on June 20. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 AM, with a presale starting Wednesday, February 22 at 10 AM.

FLEET FOXES: 2023 TOUR

06-13 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater*

06-14 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe*

06-16 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06-17 St. Louis, MO @ The Factory*

06-18 Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall*

06-20 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

06-21 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

06-23 Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

06-24 Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery*

06-25 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live*

06-27 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing*

06-28 New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore*

06-30 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom*

07-01 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre*

07-02 Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha*

07-04 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue*

07-09 Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre*

07-11 Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point*

07-12 LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff*

07-16 Halifax, NS @ Halifax Jazz Festival

08-18 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^^

08-19 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^^

08-20 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^^

08-22 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

08-24 Portland, OR @ TBA*

*with Uwade

^^ Co-headline with My Morning Jacket