Fleet Foxes’ ‘From the Basement’ set officially released in full (watch)

Back in 2008, when Fleet Foxes were supporting their instant-classic self-titled debut album and Sun Giant EP (and still had Josh Tillman aka Father John Misty on drums), they recorded a live session for Nigel Godrich's From The Basement series. Videos of that performance have come out over the years, but now high-quality video of the band's full set has been officially released for the first time, as part of Nigel's plan to release archives of the show on YouTube. It opens with a medley of "Sun Giant," "Sun It Rises," and "Drops in the River," and then goes into "English House," "Blue Ridge Mountains," and "Your Protector." Every era of Fleet Foxes is great, but there's a unique charm that only this early breakthough era has and watching this performance 12 years later is a real treat. They sound so lush, so psychedelic, and just so great. Watch below.

Fleet Foxes have also had a new album in the works for a while, and this week Robin Pecknold has been previewing new music on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Fleet Foxes guitarist Skyler Skjelset's newer band Yeah Baby recently announced their debut album, Neptune Hotel, which is due August 7. Skyler played on it and mixed it, and it was mastered by Simon Scott of Slowdive, whose shoegazy dream pop sounds like an influence here. Watch the lyric video for lead single "Sugar":