Fleet Foxes played Forest Hills with Uwade, covered The Strokes & Judee Sill (pics, videos)

Post Malone collaborators Fleet Foxes are finally on the road for their first headlining tour in support of 2020's excellent Shore, and they hit NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday (8/13). And since it's technically a tennis stadium, Fleet Foxes came prepared, with tennis gear that they sported during the encore. The show was opened by Uwade, who also sings on Shore and who also joined Fleet Foxes for multiple songs during their set (and also wore tennis gear), including a cover of The Strokes' "Under Control" during the encore.

Earlier in the show, Robin Pecknold also did a solo cover of Judee Sill's "The Kiss," and they did a rendition of Robin and Big Red Machine's 2021 collaboration "Phoenix," as well as a career-spanning set of Fleet Foxes faves. Fan-shot videos, full setlist, and photos from the show (by P Squared) are in this post. Here are the covers:

Meanwhile, that Fleet Foxes show was one day after Blood Orange also covered that same Strokes song in NYC, during a last-minute intimate show at Baby's All Right on Friday (8/12), a show Tyler, the Creator was in attendance at. Here's that:

Fleet Foxes and Uwade photos continue below...

More footage of Uwade playing with Fleet Foxes:

Fleet Foxes @ Forest Hills Stadium - 8/13/22 Setlist (via)

Wading in Waist‐high Water (with Uwade)

Sunblind

Can I Believe You

Ragged Wood

Your Protector

He Doesn't Know Why

Featherweight

Third of May/Ōdaigahara

White Winter Hymnal

Phoenix (Big Red Machine & Robin Pecknold song)

Mearcstapa

Mykonos

I’m Not My Season (Robin Pecknold Solo)

Blue Spotted Tail (Robin Pecknold Solo)

If You Need To, Keep Time on Me (Robin Pecknold Solo)

The Kiss (Judee Sill cover) (Robin Pecknold Solo. Briefly stopped song to check on audience member)

A Long Way Past the Past

Drops in the River

Blue Ridge Mountains

Grown Ocean

Encore:

Montezuma (Robin Pecknold Solo, in custom tennis whites)

Tiger Mountain Peasant Song (Robin Pecknold Solo)

The Shrine/An Argument (With unreleased live verse, full band in custom tennis whites (remainder of the set)

For a Week or Two (with Uwade)

Under Control (The Strokes cover) (with Uwade)

Going-to-the-Sun Road (with Uwade)

Helplessness Blues