Fleet Foxes release acoustic versions of 3 ‘Shore’ songs (listen)

Having just recently done a gorgeous solo performance for Tiny Desk, Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold has now released acoustic versions of three songs from their excellent 2020 album Shore. As great as the fleshed-out, harmony-laden album versions are, it's always a treat to hear nothing but Robin and his guitar, and these new versions sound just as great in their own way. And for "Featherweight," Robin departs from the album version's subdued vocal delivery and reworks the song to fit his usual soaring falsetto. Listen to the new versions and compare them to the album versions below.

Shore was also released on all physical formats today, including black vinyl, ocean blue swirl vinyl, cassette, and CD. You can pick up yours here.

Robin also said Fleet Foxes expect to release more new music this year. Stay tuned.