Fleet Foxes release Joni Mitchell and Strokes covers on Bandcamp (listen)

Fleet Foxes have recently done some cool covers with some cool guests at their shows, like The Strokes' "Under Control" with Uwade at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium last year, and Joni Mitchell's "Hejira" with Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen and Robin Pecknold's father Greg Pecknold at the LA "Spring Recital" show that they recently streamed online, and now they've released properly recorded/mixed recordings of both covers, exclusively on their Bandcamp. Robin says:

Last summer we were honored to have the incredible vocalist and songwriter Uwade Akhere open for us on tour. One thing we all bonded over backstage was a shared love of The Strokes — hearing Uwa’s voice echoing down the halls as she sang “The End Has No End” or “Reptilia” was always a highlight of the day. Considering this, I thought she might get a kick out of singing "Under Control" with us and the Westerlies at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in Queens, so we pulled it together at soundcheck and asked her — it was amazing! She ruled it. Thank you Uwade! My father built bass guitars and played in bands in his twenties and thirties in the Northwest; his dream was to be Joni Mitchell’s bassist, like the great Jaco Pastorius. Right before our surprise show with Joanna Newsom in March, I bought back for him one of the fretless basses he had made in the 80’s, and I thought it would be sweet for us to play "Hejira" together on the same bill as Joanna, the Joni of our time. It was also an honor to be joined by Daniel Rossen for this, one of the greatest musicians of the last 20 years. Thank you Dan and Dad!

Both covers sound fantastic and you can listen to both below.

Fleet Foxes begin another tour with Uwade tonight (6/13) (including New Haven, CT on 6/20) and they play three California shows with My Morning Jacket. All dates are listed below.

--

Fleet Foxes -- 2023 Tour Dates

06-13 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater*

06-14 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe*

06-16 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06-17 St. Louis, MO @ The Factory*

06-18 Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall*

06-20 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

06-21 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

06-23 Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

06-24 Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery*

06-25 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live*

06-27 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing*

06-28 New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore*

06-30 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom*

07-01 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre*

07-02 Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha*

07-04 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue*

07-09 Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre*

07-11 Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point*

07-12 LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff*

07-16 Halifax, NS @ Halifax Jazz Festival

08-18 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^^

08-19 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^^

08-20 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^^

08-22 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

08-24 Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square*

08-25 Port Townsend, WA @ Thing Festival

11-17 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

*with Uwade

^^ Co-headline with My Morning Jacket