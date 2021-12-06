Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold releasing live album of 2020 St Ann’s Warehouse virtual show

Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold played a solo livestream on the first day of winter, 2020 at Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse, and that is now being turned into a live album, A Very Lonely Solstice, which will be out this Friday (12/10). Pecknold described the career-spanning set as “me by myself on the longest night of the year… honoring the loneliness of 2020 with a nylon string and some songs new and old.” The performance also features the Resistance Revival Chorus on “Wading In Waist-High Water” and “Can I Believe You," as well as a cover of Nina Simone's "In the Morning" and traditional song "Silver Dagger." Check out the tracklist below.

Additionally, the full video from the livestream will be shared via YouTube on Friday at 3 PM Eastern, followed by a live Q&A with Robin hosted by Elia Einhorn for YouTube Premium subscribers.

Fleet Foxes released the terrific Shore last year which is up for Best Alternative Music Album at the 2022 Grammys.

Pick up their 2008 self-titled debut on cassette in the BV shop.

A Very Lonely Solstice Tracklisting

1. Wading In Waist-High Water

2. Sunblind

3. In The Morning

4. Tiger Mountain Peasant Song

5. Maestranza

6. Helplessness Blues

7. Silver Dagger

8. Featherweight

9. A Long Way Past The Past

10. Blue Spotted Tail

11. If You Need To, Keep Time on Me

12. I'm Not My Season

13. Can I Believe You