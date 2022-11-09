Fleet Foxes share “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen” from documentary ‘Wildcat’

Fleet Foxes have shared a new song, "A Sky Like I've Never Seen," that was written and recorded for upcoming Amazon Studios documentary Wildcat. The song, which has a real sunrise feel to it, features Brazilian musician Tim Bernardes on guitar and backing vocals. You can listen below.

Says Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold: “I was inspired by how the film employed unconventional means to arrive at something universally moving, and was struck by all the collisions inherent in the film’s conceit — between species, between hemispheres, between individuals, between the psychological and the natural. In hotel rooms and in borrowed studios, on time stolen from a world tour, I put this song together. It was an honor to be asked to make a song that could serve as an end-cap to this unique and affecting story and to collaborate with Tim again."

As for the film, here's the synopsis:

Wildcat follows the inspiring story of a young veteran on his journey into the Amazon. Once there, he meets a young woman running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center, and his life finds new meaning as he is entrusted with the life of an orphaned baby ocelot. What was meant to be an attempt to escape from life, turns out to be an unexpected journey of love, discovery, and healing.

Wildcat will be in theaters on December 21 and hits Amazon Prime on December 30. You can watch the trailer below.

Fleet Foxes also feature in upcoming documentary Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill.

