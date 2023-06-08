Fleet Foxes streaming the LA show that Joanna Newsom showed up at

Fleet Foxes are about to embark on a summer tour, which includes co-headlining shows with My Morning Jacket and dates with Uwade. Before that begins, they're streaming their "Spring Recital" on Veeps, starting today (June 8) at 9 PM EDT. In the band's own words:

The Spring Recital was an all-timer for us, joined by some very special guests and surrounded by hundreds of flowers arranged by Yasmine Mei . An intimate one-night-only performance at the lovely Belasco Theatre, we’re excited to share that we'll be streaming our full band set for all to see (please note no opening set will be broadcast). Filmed and directed by the great Sean Pecknold and his team, we invite everyone to join us in celebrating this special night. Tickets are on sale now for the stream, which airs Thursday June 8. Hope to see you in the chat!

The show featured guest appearances from Joanna Newsom, Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen, and Robin's dad, Greg Pecknold, on bass for a cover of Joni Mitchell's "Hejira."

The Belasco set also included a rendition Big Red Machine's "Phoenix," the first performance of "Sun Giant" since 2019, the live debut of "Cradling Mother, Cradling Woman" (which Daniel Rossen joined them on) and the full band debut of "Maestranza."

Tickets for "The Spring Recital" are on sale now, and rewatch is available for 24 hours after it starts.