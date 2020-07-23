Fleetwood Mac releasing box set of their 1969-1974 work

Fleetwood Mac are releasing a 1974 concert and previously unheard studio track, both part of an upcoming box set chronicling the band's early years. The box set, Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974, is due out September 4th via Rhino. It includes eight CDs, beginning with the band's third studio record, 1969's Then Play On (their final album with founding guitarist Peter Green, and including their classic 1970 single "The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)" as a bonus track), and continuing with Kiln House (1970), Future Games (1971), Bare Trees (1972), Penguin (1973), Mystery to Me (1973), and Heroes Are Hard to Find (1974), each with bonus material.

In addition, the final record in the set is a live CD called Live From the Record Plant 12-15-74, a recording of their Sausalito, CA concert that year, from shortly before Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined the band. At the time, the band's lineup included drummer Mick Fleetwood, bassist John McVie, singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, and singer and guitarist Bob Welch.

You can view the boxset's entire tracklisting below.

Rhino is also releasing a four-LP vinyl edition of the box set, which includes the records Penguin (1973), Mystery to Me (1973), Heroes Are Hard To Find (1974), and the live album. The set also includes a 7" single of "For Your Love" and a previously unreleased track, "Good Things (Come to Those Who Wait)"-- which Bob Welch previously reworked for his 1979 solo LP, Three Hearts.

You can preorder the limited-edition colored vinyl set here.

Meanwhile, Neil Finn, who, among other things, has more recently been a touring member of Fleetwood Mac, recently released a solo single called "Find Your Way Back Home," which Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie contributed to.

For more early Fleetwood Mac, watch a very cool compilation of Peter Green-era footage.

Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974 CD Tracklist

Then Play On (1969)

1. “Coming Your Way”

2. “Closing My Eyes”

3. “Show-Biz Blues”

4. “My Dream”

5. “Underway”

6. “Oh Well”

7. “Although the Sun Is Shining”

8. “Rattlesnake Shake”

9. “Searching for Madge”

10. “Fighting for Madge”

11. “When You Say”

12. “Like Crying”

13. “Before the Beginning”

Bonus Tracks

14. “Oh Well Pts I & II”

15. “The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)”

16. “World In Harmony”

Kiln House (1970)

1. “This Is the Rock”

2. “Station Man”

3. “Blood on the Floor”

4. “Hi Ho Silver”

5. “Jewel Eyed Judy”

6. “Buddy’s Song”

7. “Earl Gray”

8. “One Together”

9. “Tell Me All the Things You Do”

10. “Mission Bell”

Bonus Tracks

11. “Dragonfly”

12. “Purple Dancer”

13. “Jewel Eyed Judy” (Single Version)

14. “Station Man” (Single Version)

Future Games (1971)

1. “Woman of 1,000 Years”

2. “Morning Rain”

3. “What a Shame”

4. “Future Games”

5. “Sands of Time”

6. “Sometimes”

7. “Lay It All Down”

8. “Show Me a Smile”

Bonus Tracks

9. “Sands of Time” (Single Version)

10. “Sometimes” (Alt. Version)

11. “Lay It All Down” (Alt. Version)

12. “Stone

13. “Show Me a Smile” (Alt. Version)

14. “What a Shame” (Unedited)

Bare Trees (1972)

1. “Child of Mine”

2. “The Ghost”

3. “Homeward Bound”

4. “Sunny Side of Heaven”

5. “Bare Trees”

6. “Sentimental Lady”

7. “Danny’s Chant”

8. “Spare Me a Little of Your Love”

9. “Dust”

10. “Thoughts on a Grey Day”

Bonus Tracks

11. “Trinity”

12. “Sentimental Lady” (Single Version)

Penguin (1973)

1. “Remember Me”

2. “Bright Fire”

3. “Dissatisfied”

4. “(I’m a) Road Runner”

5. “The Derelict”

6. “Revelation”

7. “Did You Ever Love Me”

8. “Night Watch”

9. “Caught in the Rain”

Mystery to Me (1973)

1. “Emerald Eyes”

2. “Believe Me”

3. “Just Crazy Love”

4. “Hypnotized”

5. “Forever”

6. “Keep on Going”

7. “The City”

8. “Miles Away”

9. “Somebody”

10. “The Way I Feel”

11. “For Your Love”

12. “Why”

Bonus Tracks

13. “For Your Love” (Mono Promo Edit)

14. “Good Things (Come to Those Who Wait)”

Heroes Are Hard to Find (1974)

1. “Heroes Are Hard to Find”

2. “Coming Home”

3. “Angel”

4. “Bermuda Triangle”

5. “Come a Little Bit Closer”

6. “She’s Changing Me”

7. “Bad Loser”

8. “Silver Heels”

9. “Prove Your Love”

10. “Born Enchanter”

11. “Safe Harbour”

Bonus Track<

12. “Heroes Are Hard to Find” (Single Version)

Live From The Record Plant 12-15-74

1. “Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)”

2. “Angel”

3. “Spare Me a Little of Your Love”

4. “Sentimental Lady”

5. “Future Games”

6. “Bermuda Triangle”

7. “Why”

8. “Believe Me”

9. “Black Magic Woman/Oh Well”

10. “Rattlesnake Shake”

11. “Hypnotized”