Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie has passed away

We're shocked and saddened to learn of the death of longtime Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie. She was 79. A post on the official Christine McVie Facebook reads:

On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.

Fleetwood Mac also posted the following statement:

There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.

Born Christine Perfect in 1943 in Bouth, Lancashire, England, Christine began playing music at a very early age, and she had her first taste of success in the late 1960s with her band Chicken Shack, who had a hit with a cover of Etta James' "I'd Rather Go Blind" with Christine on lead vocals. She began singing backup with Fleetwood Mac and married bassist John McVie around the same time, before officially joining the band in 1970, the same year she released her self-titled debut solo album as Christine Perfect. Her first official album with Fleetwood Mac was 1971's Future Games, which saw Christine writing and singing lead on two songs, "Morning Rain" and "Show Me A Smile." She went on to write and sing (or co-write and sing) several of the band's classics, including "Remember Me," "Why," "Heroes Are Hard to Find," "Warm Ways," "Over My Head," "Say You Love Me," "World Turning," "Sugar Daddy," "Don't Stop," "Songbird," "You Make Loving Fun," "Oh Daddy," "Think About Me," "Brown Eyes," "Love In Store," "Hold Me," "Everywhere," "Little Lies," and more.

Christine retired from touring in the early 1990s, but she reunited with Fleetwood Mac's classic lineup later that decade for a massive comeback tour and their chart-topping live album The Dance. She again took a hiatus from the band after that, before performing with the band again in 2013 and officially rejoining the following year. She remained with them through their most recent tour, which took place in 2019.

Christine also released a collaborative album with Lindsey Buckingham in 2017, and she released two other solo albums throughout her life, 1984's Christine McVie and 2004's In the Meantime. Earlier this year, she released the compilation Songbird, named after one of her most famous Fleetwood Mac songs.

Lots of fellow musicians, as well as her Fleetwood Mac bandmates Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood, have paid tribute to Christine on social media.

Rest in peace to a true legend.