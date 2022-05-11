Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie announces solo album & tour, shares “A Little Tune”
Flight of the Conchords' Bret McKenzie has announced his debut solo album, Songs Without Jokes, which is out August 26 via Sub Pop. The album title gives you a little indication of the direction of this record. “Post-Conchords, I’d been working on songs for the Muppets films, and during a session I had the thought that it would be fun someday to work on some songs that weren’t for someone else, that don’t have to tell a story or be funny or continue the narrative plot, checking all the boxes for the character in the movie,” McKenzie says. “I thought it’d be fun to do a record like that, something different.”
The first single is "A Little Tune" which has an early-'70s vibe a la Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman or Paul Williams. You can watch the video, which does have a few jokes in it, below.
McKenzie will be taking his seven-piece band on the road this fall, with North American dates starting October 15 in Boston and including NYC shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg on 10/19 and Webster Hall on 10/22, and a Port Chester show at Capitol Theatre on 10/20. Check out his full tour schedule below.
Tickets for all North American dates go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale starting May 18 at 10 AM local (password: SONGSWITHOUTJOKES).
Songs Without Jokes:
1. This World
2. If You Wanna Go
3. Dave’s Place
4. Here for You
5. That’s L.A.
6. Up in Smoke
7. Carry On
8. A Little Tune
9. America Goodbye
10. Tomorrow Today
11. Crazy Times
Bret McKenzie - 2022 Tour dates
Fri. Sep. 02 - Nelson, NZ - Trafalgar Centre
Sat. Sep. 03 - Christchurch, NZ - Town Hall
Sun. Sep. 04 - Dunedin, NZ - Town Hall
Mon. Sep. 05 - Invercargill, NZ - Civic Theatre
Thu. Sep. 08 - Wellington, NZ - Opera House
Mon. Sep. 12 - Whanganui, NZ - Royal Whanganui Opera House
Tue. Sep. 13 - Hastings, NZ - Opera House
Wed. Sep. 14 - Auckland, NZ - Town Hall
Thu. Sep. 22 - Birmingham, UK - Town Hall
Fri. Sep. 23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
Mon. Sep. 26 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
Thu. Sep. 29 - Nottingham, UK - Royal Concert Hall
Sat. Oct. 01 - Portsmouth - Guildhall
Mon. Oct. 03 - Cardiff, UK - St Davids Hall
Tue. Oct. 04 - Edinburgh, UK - Academy
Wed. Oct. 05 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
Fri. Oct. 07 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
Sun. Oct. 09 - Dublin, IE - The National Stadium
Fri. Oct. 14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
Sat. Oct. 15 - Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center
Mon. Oct. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore (seated)
Wed. Oct. 19 - Williamsburg, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
Thu. Oct. 20 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
Fri. Oct. 21 - Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre
Sat. Oct. 22 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Mon. Oct. 24 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
Tue. Oct. 25 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Wed. Oct. 26. - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak
Fri. Oct. 28 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
Sat. Oct. 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
Sun. Oct. 30 - Minneapolis, MN - Fitzgerald Theater
Wed. Nov. 02 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
Thu. Nov. 03 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
Sun. Nov. 06 - Seattle, WA - The Moore
Mon. Nov. 07 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre
Wed. Nov. 09 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore
Fri. Nov. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Theatre at the Ace Hotel
Sat. Nov. 12 - El Cajon, CA (San Diego) - Magnolia
Sun. Nov. 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theater
Tue. Nov. 15 - Dallas, TX - Factory Studio (Canton Hall)
Wed. Nov. 16 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theater
Thur. Nov. 17 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Sat. Nov. 19 - Nashville, TN - James K. Polk Theater
Sun. Nov. 20 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern