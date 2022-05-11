Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie announces solo album & tour, shares “A Little Tune”

Flight of the Conchords' Bret McKenzie has announced his debut solo album, Songs Without Jokes, which is out August 26 via Sub Pop. The album title gives you a little indication of the direction of this record. “Post-Conchords, I’d been working on songs for the Muppets films, and during a session I had the thought that it would be fun someday to work on some songs that weren’t for someone else, that don’t have to tell a story or be funny or continue the narrative plot, checking all the boxes for the character in the movie,” McKenzie says. “I thought it’d be fun to do a record like that, something different.”

The first single is "A Little Tune" which has an early-'70s vibe a la Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman or Paul Williams. You can watch the video, which does have a few jokes in it, below.

McKenzie will be taking his seven-piece band on the road this fall, with North American dates starting October 15 in Boston and including NYC shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg on 10/19 and Webster Hall on 10/22, and a Port Chester show at Capitol Theatre on 10/20. Check out his full tour schedule below.

Tickets for all North American dates go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM local time, with an artist presale starting May 18 at 10 AM local (password: SONGSWITHOUTJOKES).

Songs Without Jokes:

1. This World

2. If You Wanna Go

3. Dave’s Place

4. Here for You

5. That’s L.A.

6. Up in Smoke

7. Carry On

8. A Little Tune

9. America Goodbye

10. Tomorrow Today

11. Crazy Times

Bret McKenzie - 2022 Tour dates

Fri. Sep. 02 - Nelson, NZ - Trafalgar Centre

Sat. Sep. 03 - Christchurch, NZ - Town Hall

Sun. Sep. 04 - Dunedin, NZ - Town Hall

Mon. Sep. 05 - Invercargill, NZ - Civic Theatre

Thu. Sep. 08 - Wellington, NZ - Opera House

Mon. Sep. 12 - Whanganui, NZ - Royal Whanganui Opera House

Tue. Sep. 13 - Hastings, NZ - Opera House

Wed. Sep. 14 - Auckland, NZ - Town Hall

Thu. Sep. 22 - Birmingham, UK - Town Hall

Fri. Sep. 23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

Mon. Sep. 26 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

Thu. Sep. 29 - Nottingham, UK - Royal Concert Hall

Sat. Oct. 01 - Portsmouth - Guildhall

Mon. Oct. 03 - Cardiff, UK - St Davids Hall

Tue. Oct. 04 - Edinburgh, UK - Academy

Wed. Oct. 05 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

Fri. Oct. 07 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

Sun. Oct. 09 - Dublin, IE - The National Stadium

Fri. Oct. 14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

Sat. Oct. 15 - Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center

Mon. Oct. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore (seated)

Wed. Oct. 19 - Williamsburg, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu. Oct. 20 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

Fri. Oct. 21 - Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre

Sat. Oct. 22 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Mon. Oct. 24 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

Tue. Oct. 25 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Wed. Oct. 26. - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak

Fri. Oct. 28 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

Sat. Oct. 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

Sun. Oct. 30 - Minneapolis, MN - Fitzgerald Theater

Wed. Nov. 02 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

Thu. Nov. 03 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

Sun. Nov. 06 - Seattle, WA - The Moore

Mon. Nov. 07 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

Wed. Nov. 09 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

Fri. Nov. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Theatre at the Ace Hotel

Sat. Nov. 12 - El Cajon, CA (San Diego) - Magnolia

Sun. Nov. 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theater

Tue. Nov. 15 - Dallas, TX - Factory Studio (Canton Hall)

Wed. Nov. 16 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theater

Thur. Nov. 17 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Sat. Nov. 19 - Nashville, TN - James K. Polk Theater

Sun. Nov. 20 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern