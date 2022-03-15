Flipper announce new shows with The Garden’s Fletcher Shears on vocals

Post-hardcore/noise rock/punk legends Flipper toured with The Jesus Lizard's David Yow on vocals following Bruce Loose's 2015 departure, and now they're gearing up for more shows, this time with Fletcher Shears of eccentric California duo The Garden on vocals. They'll be doing six shows with Fletcher, five of which are announced now -- including NYC, Philly, San Francisco, LA, and Oakland's Mosswood Meltdown festival -- and then they're planning to go on the "Till the Wheels Fall Off" world tour with guest singers and musicians (details TBA).

The NYC show happens on April 28 at Brooklyn Monarch, and tickets for that one are on sale now.

UPDATE: They're also playing Connecticut's Space Ballroom on May 1.

Here's the full announcement with more details:

As previously announced, the final shows with David Yow took place this past December. As of 2022, Flipper will be getting out to play shows and tour “Till the Wheels fall off.” The world is ready to get back to live music so it’s time to get back out in the world. Flipper will be out making new friends and rekindling old friendships with guest vocalists and musicians along the way. First up at bat is Fletcher Shears of The Garden, who Flipper shared the stage with at The Fonda Theatre last December. Fletcher will be appearing on vocals with Flipper for an East Coast run of shows to include confirmed shows on 4/28 & 4/29 in Brooklyn and Philadelphia, also looking to round out that weekend with a few added shows in the region. Fletcher will also be appearing with Flipper for a couple of California shows, first at the Great American Music Hall on 5/26 and then on 7/2 at the Mosswood Meltdown in Oakland, hosted by none other than legendary film director, John Waters. In total, there will be 6 shows as planned at this time with Fletcher. Flipper will be announcing future shows and tours currently in the works with guest singers and musicians that will be part of the “Till the Wheels Fall Off” Flipper World Tour!

Watch a video of Flipper with David Yow and see the list of all currently announced tour dates below...

Flipper with Fletcher -- 2022 Tour Dates

4/25 The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA

4/28 Brooklyn Monarch Brooklyn, NY

4/29 Kung Fu Necktie Philadelphia, PA

5/1 Space Ballroom Hamden, CT

5/26 Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA

7/2 Mosswood Meltdown Oakland, CA