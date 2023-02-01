FLO announce first North American tour

FLO, the very hyped and increasingly popular UK trio who take influence from '90s R&B girl groups like Destiny's Child and TLC, have announced their first North American tour. It's a a ten-show trek that kicks off in April and includes their appearance at Sacramento's Sol Blume Festival. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, 2/3, at 10am.

FLO have two NYC shows lined up: April 19 at Webster Hall and April 22 at Pace University. All dates below.

Flo recently featured on a remix of Stormzy's "Hide & Seek." Stream that and check out the video for their own "Immature" below.

FLO 2023 tour loading...

FLO -- 2023 tour dates

March 30 - London - HERE at Outernet (SOLD OUT)

April 3 - Manchester - New Century Hall (SOLD OUT)

April 13 - Atlanta - The Loft

April 15 - Washington - 9:30 Club

April 16 - Philadelphia - The Foundry

April 18 - Toronto - The Opera House

April 19 - New York - Webster Hall

April 22 - New York - Pace University

April 25 - Chicago - Thalia

April 27 - Los Angeles - The Fonda Theatre

April 29 - Oakland - The New Parish

April 30 - Sacramento - Sol Blume Festival

July 2 - Dublin - Longitude

July 7 - Glasgow - TRNSMT

July 8 - London - Wireless Festival (Finsbury Park)

August 10 - Osaka - Summersonic Osaka

August 19 - Chiba - Summersonic Tokyo