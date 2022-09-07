Flo Milli announces tour, with Monaleo on most dates

Flo Milli has announced her first headlining North American tour, kicking off in the fall. The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun tour hits Atlanta, DC, NYC, Boston, and Montreal before Houston rapper Monaleo joins for dates in the Midwest and West Coast. The NYC show goes down on October 25 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets are on sale now. All dates below.

Flo Milli dropped her official debut, You Still Here, Ho ?, back in July, and it pops with the same infectiousness as her 2020 mixtape, Ho, why is you here ?. Monaleo teased a project last year but we've yet to hear it. She released a remix of her single "We Not Humping" with a feature by Flo Milli earlier this year. Listen below.