Flo Milli details debut album ‘You Still Here, Ho ?,’ shares “Conceited”

Flo Milli took the rap world by storm with her 2020 debut project Ho, why is you here? and its TikTok-approved singles, and now she has announced her proper debut album, You Still Here, Ho ?, which is "coming soon" via RCA. It'll include recent singles "PBC" and "Ice Baby," as well as the just-released "Conceited." It's another great one, and the "Feeling myself/I'm conceited" hook already feels like a hit. Listen and watch the video below.