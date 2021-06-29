Flo Milli lists her five favorite rappers

Fast-rising rapper Flo Milli was recently named an XXL Freshman, and during the accompanying photoshoot, she talked to XXL about her five favorite rappers, naming Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Young Thug, Eve, and Lil Kim. "I would say they're my top five because I feel like the majority of them paved the way for newer generations of rap," she said. "I have mad respect for them, and I like their style and the things that they brung to rap. So, those would be my fave."

Flo also told XXL her five favorite hip-hop albums: Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday, Young Thug's Barter 6, Missy Elliott's Under Construction, her own Ho, Why Is You Here?, and Gunna's Wunna.

Flo has a bunch of festival dates coming up, including Day N Vegas, Rolling Loud NYC and California, Buku Project Planet B, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Bonnaroo, and Firefly. Hear her most recent, Dora The Explorer-sampling single, "Back Pack (Flora the Explorer)," below.