Flo Milli played NYC with Monaleo, Maiya the Don, Girll Codee, GoGo Morrow & more (pics, videos)

After releasing her great debut album Yo Still Here, Ho ?, Flo Milli headed out on the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour with fellow rising rapper (and "We Not Humping" Remix collaborator) Monaleo and R&B singer GoGo Morrow. That tour landed in NYC for a show at Irving Plaza last night (10/25), with additional support from Shakur Smalls. We unfortunately missed GoGo and Shakur, but we caught Monaleo -- fresh off releasing her great new single "Body Bag" and making her NYC debut at this show -- and she was great. She joined Flo Milli during Flo's set for "We Not Humping," and Flo also brought out two local guests, Maiya the Don for her buzzy new song "Telfy" and Girll Codee for their drill/dancehall anthem "Chaa Chaa Chaa."

More pictures of the show by Edwina Hay and fan-shot videos below...