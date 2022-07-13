Flo Milli shares new single “No Face”; new album out next week

Alabama rapper Flo Milli has revealed that her official debut studio album You Still Here, Ho ? will arrive next week (July 22) via RCA, and today she released another single, "No Face." The track lets her biting flow shine over a simple beat produced by Tasha Catour. Listen below.

"No Face" is one of several songs already released from You Still Here, Ho ?, including "Ice Baby," "PBC," and viral track "Conceited." Most of the singles have been released with companion skit videos, like an audiovisual version of the skits from CD-era rap albums, and "No Face" is no exception. Watch that below too. Judging by the recent string of singles, the new album already seems poised to be a great followup to Flo Milli's breakthrough mixtape Ho, why is you here ?, which was one of our favorite albums of 2020.