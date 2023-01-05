FLO win BBC Sound of 2023

R&B girl group FLO have been named the winners of the BBC Sound of 2023 poll. The trio--who have gained comparisons to groups like Destiny's Child, TLC, and SWV--released their debut EP The Lead in 2022, and both the EP and its singles landed on a few major year-end lists, including The FADER, The Needle Drop, VIBE, and more.

The runner-ups on the BBC list were Fred again.. at 2, Nia Archives at 3, Cat Burns at 4, and Gabriels at 5.

Last year's winner was PinkPantheress.