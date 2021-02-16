Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & the London Symphony Orchestra announce collab album

Here's a very cool collaboration: Floating Points, the electronic wiz who's also a genuinely good jazz bandleader, has teamed for an album with spiritual jazz legend Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra. The album -- which will be Pharoah Sanders' first in over a decade -- is called Promises and due March 26 via Luaka Bop (pre-order). Along with the announcement, they shared 26 seconds of music, and this:

Sam Shepherd (Floating Points): Pharoah...

Pharoah Sanders: Huh...?

Sam: Were you asleep? I'm sorry...

Pharoah: No no... I was listening... and dreaming... and listening to music in my head...

Sam: Oh wow... sorry.

Pharoah: Many times, people think I might be asleep... but in fact, I am just listening to music in my head. I'm always listening... to the sounds around me... and playing, in my mind... and sometimes I dream.

Sam: What were you dreaming about?

Pharoah: I'm on a ship. In the ocean. Bears coming around smoking cigars. The bears are singing, ‘We have the music. We have what you're looking for.’

* * *

Pharoah: How you like that take, Sam?

Sam: It's cool. I think the bit in the middle, where it stops again...I think you can hear...We were both kind of confused. I like it as well because it sounds like two musicians that are trying to guide each other.

Pharoah: I think that's it right there. It came out different. It came out good though.

Sam: You happy?

Pharoah: Yeah, I'm cool with it.

Sam: Okay. Yeah, I think your playing is beautiful.