Floating Points, For Tet, Shabaka Hutchings, more playing Pharoah Sanders ‘Promises’ tribute at Hollywood Bowl

The Hollywood Bowl just announced its 2023 season, which will finish with a very special show on September 20: Floating Points will pay tribute to his Promises collaborator, the late Pharoah Sanders, by playing the great 2021 album in full with an all-star lineup of guests.Those include Shabaka Hutchings, Kieran Hebden (aka Four Tet), Dan Snaith (aka Caribou), Kara-Lis Coverdale (K-LC), Hinako Omori, Jeffrey Makinson, and John Escreet with the Los Angeles Studio Orchestra.

Tickets for all just-announced Hollywood Bowl shows go on sale May 2, but season subscriptions are available now and "create your own" packages will be available on March 15. Head to Hollywood Bowl's website for more info.