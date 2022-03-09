Floating Points releases new song “Vocoder” (listen)

Fresh off teaming with jazz legend Pharoah Sanders for one of 2021's best albums, UK electronic musician Floating Points has released a new solo track via Ninja Tune. It's a seven-and-a-half minute called "Vocoder," and it finds him returning to his dance music roots and making all kinds of thrilling twists and turns along the way. Listen and watch the visualizer below.

Floating Points is playing Coachella, opening the Vegas date of Flume's tour, and playing several shows overseas. All dates are listed below.

Floating Points -- 2022 Tour Dates

11 Mar - Victoria, AU @ Pitch Festival

14 Mar - Adelaide, AU @ Womadelaide Festival

19 Mar - Melbourne, AU @ Duke Street Block Party

25 Mar - Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

26 Mar - Byron Bay, AU @ Beach Hotel Open Air

3 Apr - Sydney, AU @ Slip Inn

9 Apr - Lisbon, ES @ Sonar

14 Apr - Las Vegas, US @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Centre (W/ Flume)

16 Apr - Indio, US @ Coachella

23 Apr - Indio, US @ Coachella

13 May - Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

28 May - London @ Wide Awake Festival

04 Jun - Marseille, FR @ Le Bon Air

05 Jun - Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit

11 Jun - Camber Sands @ SANDS

03 Jul - Porto, PR @ Electrico Festival

07 Jul - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

08 Jul - Trencin, SL @ Pohoda Festival

17 Jul - Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

14 Aug - Budapest, HU @ Sziget

19 Aug - Dronten, NL @ Lowlands

20 Aug - London @ Field Day

27 Aug - Pasadena, US @ This Ain’t No Picnic

03 Sep - Bristol @ FORWARDS Festival