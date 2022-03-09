Floating Points releases new song “Vocoder” (listen)
Fresh off teaming with jazz legend Pharoah Sanders for one of 2021's best albums, UK electronic musician Floating Points has released a new solo track via Ninja Tune. It's a seven-and-a-half minute called "Vocoder," and it finds him returning to his dance music roots and making all kinds of thrilling twists and turns along the way. Listen and watch the visualizer below.
Floating Points is playing Coachella, opening the Vegas date of Flume's tour, and playing several shows overseas. All dates are listed below.
Floating Points -- 2022 Tour Dates
11 Mar - Victoria, AU @ Pitch Festival
14 Mar - Adelaide, AU @ Womadelaide Festival
19 Mar - Melbourne, AU @ Duke Street Block Party
25 Mar - Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
26 Mar - Byron Bay, AU @ Beach Hotel Open Air
3 Apr - Sydney, AU @ Slip Inn
9 Apr - Lisbon, ES @ Sonar
14 Apr - Las Vegas, US @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Centre (W/ Flume)
16 Apr - Indio, US @ Coachella
23 Apr - Indio, US @ Coachella
13 May - Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
28 May - London @ Wide Awake Festival
04 Jun - Marseille, FR @ Le Bon Air
05 Jun - Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit
11 Jun - Camber Sands @ SANDS
03 Jul - Porto, PR @ Electrico Festival
07 Jul - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
08 Jul - Trencin, SL @ Pohoda Festival
17 Jul - Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
14 Aug - Budapest, HU @ Sziget
19 Aug - Dronten, NL @ Lowlands
20 Aug - London @ Field Day
27 Aug - Pasadena, US @ This Ain’t No Picnic
03 Sep - Bristol @ FORWARDS Festival