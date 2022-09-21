Floating Points shares new single, “Problems”

Floating Points has released his third single of 2022, "Problems," following "Vocoder" and "Grammar." It's a drum-heavy track with a pitch-shifted vocal sample that drifts in and out, and it comes with a video made by Hamill Industries, who say, "'Problems' is meant to agitate every single room that its ecstatic sound waves reach. We wanted to celebrate it with movement and dance and reshape it through sound, by using techniques that allow the sonification of images. We have used lasers that spin and move with the music, making visible their sinuous shapes. It was important that this video shaped the electrical feeling you get when being on a dancefloor, the urge of dancing when sound waves reach your ears." Check it out below.

Floating Points is gearing up to play a collaborative set with Four Tet, co-headlining with Jamie xx, at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium this Friday (9/23). Jamie xx also just released a new song yesterday. Tickets for Forest Hills are still available.