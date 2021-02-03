Flock of Dimes (Jenn Wasner) announces new album, shares “Two”

Jenn Wasner will release her new album as Flock Dimes, Head of Roses, on April 2 via Sub Pop. The album was produced by Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso and features contributions from Jenn's Wye Oak bandmate Andy Stack, as well as Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Matt McCaughan (Bon Iver, Lambchop), and Adam Schatz (Landlady). "“I think I’ve finally reached a point in my career where I feel comfortable enough with myself and what I do, that I’m able to relax into a certain simplicity or straight forwardness that I wasn’t comfortable with before," says Jenn of the record.

The first single from Head of Roses is the stirring, widescreen pop song "Two." Says Jenn, "’Two’ is about trying to find a kind of balance between independence and interdependence, and the multitudes within ourselves. It's about trying to reconcile the desire to maintain a sense of personal autonomy and freedom with the need to connect deeply with others. And it's about struggling to feel at home in a body, and learning how to accept that the projection of self that you show to others will always be incomplete."

The "Two" video was co-directed by Cricket Arrison, who co-stars in the video with Jenn, and Lola B. Pierson. "I think what we made captures the spirit of the song perfectly," says Jenn. "The sense of delight and wonder at the absurd beauty of everyday life, and the true moments of spontaneous joy that can erupt in those rare moments when you catch a glimpse of yourself the way others see you.”

Watch the video, and check out Head of Roses' artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. 2 Heads

2. Price of Blue

3. Two

4. Hard Way

5. Walking

6. Lightning

7. One More Hour

8. No Question

9. Awake for the Sunrise

10. Head of Roses