Flock of Dimes shares “Pure Love” / “Time” single, announces spring tour

Wye Oak's Jenn Wasner is back with a new Flock of Dimes single, an excellent two-song 12" that's out via Sylvan Esso's Psychic Hotline label. "Pure Love" is a funky, widescreen pop song, and the b-side is the delicate, ethereal "Time." Both were produced by Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn and you can stream them below.

Says Jenn: "What can I say about 'Pure Love'? It's a fun pop song about how wanting more is the cause of so much suffering! The first verse is about material greed and overconsumption, a poison that has infected every aspect of our society and continues to push us collectively toward the brink of destruction. The second addresses a more personal manifestation—a constant sense of dissatisfaction with ourselves and others, a longing for a kind of perfection that can never exist. To me, overall, it’s a song about reaching for a more pure way of being--finding a way to accept our humanity and all of its failures and imperfections so that we can be at peace for a little while while we’re alive."

Jenn has also announced a quick Flock of Dimes spring tour that hits Asheville, Saxapahaw, Charlottesville, Baltimore and Philly before wrapping up in Brooklyn at Elsewhere Zone One on May 4, with Karima Walker also on the bill. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Flock of Dimes - 2022 Tour Dates

4/28 - Asheville, NC - Isis Music Hall

4/29 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

4/30 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern

5/1 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

5/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

5/4 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone 1