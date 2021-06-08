Flogging Molly announce 2022 Salty Dog Cruise w/ Descendents, Distillers, Frank Turner & more

Flogging Molly at Riot Fest 2018, photo by James Richards IV

Celtic punk greats Flogging Molly will bring their Salty Dog Cruise back in 2022 with a stacked lineup featuring Descendents, The Distillers, Frank Turner (a duo set and with his band Mongol Horde), Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Broilers, Authority Zero, Dave Hause & the Mermaid, The Cherry Coke$, Punk Rock Karaoke, Thick, Guise, and more TBA. Flogging Molly will be doing two unique sets and members will do a live Q&A session.

The cruise goes from March 28 - April 1, 2022, setting sail from Miami to Nassau and Grand Bahama Island aboard the Norwegian Pearl. There will also be an open bar, a skate ramp with pro skaters, tattoo artists, a pool and hot tubs, and other amenities and activities. Tickets are on presale now.

