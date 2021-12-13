Flogging Molly announce 2022 tour, including L.A. St. Patrick’s Day show

Celtic punk greats Flogging Molly have announced a spring tour leading up to their sold-out Salty Dog Cruise. Dates happen in March and include their annual St. Patrick's Day show, which this year happens at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium (3/17). "Being able to announce a return to the Hollywood Palladium for St. Patrick’s Day is a happy thing indeed,” says singer Dave King. “We can’t wait to be back in Los Angeles where it all began.”

The tour, which is with Russkaja and Vandoliers, kicks off March 8 in Knoxville and also includes stops in Tulsa, Austin, Reno, Oakland, and more. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Flogging Molly toured this year with Violent Femmes and released a deluxe 20th anniversary edition of their debut album Swagger last year.

The Salty Dog Cruise also has Descendents, Distillers, Frank Turner & more on the bill.

Flogging Molly - 2022 Tour Dates

March 8 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine

March 9 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall

March 11 Kansas City, MO The Truman

March 12 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

March 13 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 15 Tempe, AZ The Marquee

March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

March 18 Funner, CA Harrah’s Resort SoCal – The Events Center

March 19 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Event Center

March 20 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

March 22 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

March 23 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre

March 25 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

March 26 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

March 28 – April 1 Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise

July 18 Warsaw, Poland Klub Proxima

July 19 Krakow, Poland Kwadarat

July 23 Cuxhaven, Germany Deichbrand Festival

July 25 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena

July 26 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena

July 27 Munich, Germany Tonhalle

July 29 Gijon, Spain Tsunami Festival

July 30 Barcelona, Spain Barna’n’Roll Festival

August 2 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex 457

August 3 Tilburg, 013

August 11 to 14 Rimini, Italy Bayfest Festival

August 12 Rothenburg, Germany Taubertal Festival

August 16 Manchester, England O2 Ritz Manchester

August 17 Birmingham, England O2 Institute Birmingham

August 18 London, England O2 Forum Kentish Town