Flogging Molly announce 2022 tour, including L.A. St. Patrick’s Day show
Celtic punk greats Flogging Molly have announced a spring tour leading up to their sold-out Salty Dog Cruise. Dates happen in March and include their annual St. Patrick's Day show, which this year happens at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium (3/17). "Being able to announce a return to the Hollywood Palladium for St. Patrick’s Day is a happy thing indeed,” says singer Dave King. “We can’t wait to be back in Los Angeles where it all began.”
The tour, which is with Russkaja and Vandoliers, kicks off March 8 in Knoxville and also includes stops in Tulsa, Austin, Reno, Oakland, and more. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
Flogging Molly toured this year with Violent Femmes and released a deluxe 20th anniversary edition of their debut album Swagger last year.
The Salty Dog Cruise also has Descendents, Distillers, Frank Turner & more on the bill.
Flogging Molly - 2022 Tour Dates
March 8 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine
March 9 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall
March 11 Kansas City, MO The Truman
March 12 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
March 13 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
March 15 Tempe, AZ The Marquee
March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
March 18 Funner, CA Harrah’s Resort SoCal – The Events Center
March 19 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Event Center
March 20 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort
March 22 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst
March 23 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre
March 25 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
March 26 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall
March 28 – April 1 Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise
July 18 Warsaw, Poland Klub Proxima
July 19 Krakow, Poland Kwadarat
July 23 Cuxhaven, Germany Deichbrand Festival
July 25 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena
July 26 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena
July 27 Munich, Germany Tonhalle
July 29 Gijon, Spain Tsunami Festival
July 30 Barcelona, Spain Barna’n’Roll Festival
August 2 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex 457
August 3 Tilburg, 013
August 11 to 14 Rimini, Italy Bayfest Festival
August 12 Rothenburg, Germany Taubertal Festival
August 16 Manchester, England O2 Ritz Manchester
August 17 Birmingham, England O2 Institute Birmingham
August 18 London, England O2 Forum Kentish Town