Flogging Molly announce 2023 tour with Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister

Celtic punk heroes Flogging Molly have just announced an extensive 2023 winter tour with amazing support coming from political punk lifers Anti-Flag and UK folk-punks Skinny Lister. They're hitting 33 US cities in February and March, and Flogging Molly's also gearing up for their Salty Dog Cruise in November.

The NYC-area gets stops at Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on February 18 and Long Island's Paramount on February 16, and there's an Atlantic City show too. Tickets go on sale Thursday (11/17) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Flogging Molly released their new album Anthem this year, and Anti-Flag's new album Lies They Tell Our Children drops on January 6. Anti-Flag also have an intimate Brooklyn show on December 8 at Saint Vitus, and they just added support from Teenage Halloween at that show, making for an awesome double bill.

Flogging Molly / Anti-Flag / Skinny Lister -- 2023 Tour Dates

February 2 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

February 3 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore

February 4 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall

February 5 Columbia, SC The Senate

February 7 Knoxville, TN The Mill Mine

February 8 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

February 10 Chattanooga, TN The Signal

February 11 Louisville, KY Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

February 14 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

February 15 Richmond, VA The National

February 17 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory

February 18 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater

February 19 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

February 21 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

February 22 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

February 24 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

February 25 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

February 26 Huntington, NY The Paramount

February 28 Worcester, MA The Palladium

March 1 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre

March 3 Madison, WI The Sylvee

March 4 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

March 5 Ft. Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre

March 7 Fayetteville, AR JJ’s Live

March 8 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

March 10 Kansas City, MO Harrah’s Kansas City – Voodoo Lounge

March 11 Omaha, NE The Admiral

March 12 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

March 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

March 16 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Chelsea Theatre

March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium *

March 18 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium *

March 19 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

* - no Anti-Flag