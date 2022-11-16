Flogging Molly announce 2023 tour with Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister
Celtic punk heroes Flogging Molly have just announced an extensive 2023 winter tour with amazing support coming from political punk lifers Anti-Flag and UK folk-punks Skinny Lister. They're hitting 33 US cities in February and March, and Flogging Molly's also gearing up for their Salty Dog Cruise in November.
The NYC-area gets stops at Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on February 18 and Long Island's Paramount on February 16, and there's an Atlantic City show too. Tickets go on sale Thursday (11/17) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
Flogging Molly released their new album Anthem this year, and Anti-Flag's new album Lies They Tell Our Children drops on January 6. Anti-Flag also have an intimate Brooklyn show on December 8 at Saint Vitus, and they just added support from Teenage Halloween at that show, making for an awesome double bill.
Flogging Molly / Anti-Flag / Skinny Lister -- 2023 Tour Dates
February 2 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
February 3 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore
February 4 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall
February 5 Columbia, SC The Senate
February 7 Knoxville, TN The Mill Mine
February 8 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
February 10 Chattanooga, TN The Signal
February 11 Louisville, KY Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
February 14 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
February 15 Richmond, VA The National
February 17 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory
February 18 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater
February 19 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel
February 21 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall
February 22 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
February 24 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
February 25 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
February 26 Huntington, NY The Paramount
February 28 Worcester, MA The Palladium
March 1 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre
March 3 Madison, WI The Sylvee
March 4 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
March 5 Ft. Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre
March 7 Fayetteville, AR JJ’s Live
March 8 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom
March 10 Kansas City, MO Harrah’s Kansas City – Voodoo Lounge
March 11 Omaha, NE The Admiral
March 12 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater
March 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
March 16 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Chelsea Theatre
March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium *
March 18 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium *
March 19 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort
* - no Anti-Flag