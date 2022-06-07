Flogging Molly announce new album ‘Anthem’ (exclusive vinyl & new song)

Pre-order Flogging Molly's new album on limited olive-in-clear vinyl.

Celtic punk heroes Flogging Molly recently released their first song in five years, "These Times Have Got Me Drinking / Tripping Up the Stairs," and now they've announced a new album, Anthem, due September 9 via Rise Records. It's the band's seventh overall, and it reunites them with engineer Steve Albini, who worked on their classic 2000 debut Swagger. "With this record we went back to the basics in a way that I don’t think we could have done if we hadn’t been playing together for over 20 years," says frontman Dave King. "I think going back to Chicago and doing this record with Steve made the experience so fun and I really believe you can hear that on the record."

The album opens with "These Times Have Got Me Drinking," and it also includes new single "The Croppy Boy '98," which King calls a "rollicking ode to traditional Irish music" and you can definitely hear the band's trad side coming through in this one, which sounds like an old Irish folk song and leans more minor-key/melancholic compared to the rousing punk of the previous single. It also comes with a live video, featuring footage from their recent St. Patrick's Day performance and annual festival at the Hollywood Palladium. Check it out below.

Tonight (6/7), Flogging Molly begin their co-headlining tour with The Interrupters (whose new album In The Wild arrives 8/5 via Epitaph/Hellcat), with support from Tiger Army and The Skints. That hits the NYC-area on June 30 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 and July 3 at Stone Pony Summer Stage. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. These Times Have Got Me Drinking / Tripping Up The Stairs

2. A Song Of Liberty

3. Life Begins And Ends (But Never Fails)

4. No Last Goodbyes

5. The Croppy Boy ’98

6. This Road Of Mine

7. (Try) Keep The Man Down

8. Now Is The Time

9. Lead The Way

10. These Are The Days

11. The Parting Wave

Flogging Molly / The Interrupters / Tiger Army / The Skints -- 2022 Tour Dates

June 7th – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 8th – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

June 10th – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11th – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

June 12th – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 14th – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park

June 15th – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

June 17th – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

June 18th – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook

June 19th – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

June 21st – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

June 22nd – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

June 24th – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann

June 25th – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

June 26th – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

June 28th – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

June 30th – New York, NY – Pier 17

July 1st – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

July 2nd – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

July 3rd – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

Sept. 9th – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom Outdoors

Sept. 10th – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

Sept. 11th – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors - The Lot

Sept. 13th – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sept. 14th – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 16th – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

Sept. 17th – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

Sept. 21st – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre