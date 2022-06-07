Flogging Molly announce new album ‘Anthem’ (exclusive vinyl & new song)
Celtic punk heroes Flogging Molly recently released their first song in five years, "These Times Have Got Me Drinking / Tripping Up the Stairs," and now they've announced a new album, Anthem, due September 9 via Rise Records. It's the band's seventh overall, and it reunites them with engineer Steve Albini, who worked on their classic 2000 debut Swagger. "With this record we went back to the basics in a way that I don’t think we could have done if we hadn’t been playing together for over 20 years," says frontman Dave King. "I think going back to Chicago and doing this record with Steve made the experience so fun and I really believe you can hear that on the record."
The album opens with "These Times Have Got Me Drinking," and it also includes new single "The Croppy Boy '98," which King calls a "rollicking ode to traditional Irish music" and you can definitely hear the band's trad side coming through in this one, which sounds like an old Irish folk song and leans more minor-key/melancholic compared to the rousing punk of the previous single. It also comes with a live video, featuring footage from their recent St. Patrick's Day performance and annual festival at the Hollywood Palladium. Check it out below.
Tonight (6/7), Flogging Molly begin their co-headlining tour with The Interrupters (whose new album In The Wild arrives 8/5 via Epitaph/Hellcat), with support from Tiger Army and The Skints. That hits the NYC-area on June 30 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 and July 3 at Stone Pony Summer Stage. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. These Times Have Got Me Drinking / Tripping Up The Stairs
2. A Song Of Liberty
3. Life Begins And Ends (But Never Fails)
4. No Last Goodbyes
5. The Croppy Boy ’98
6. This Road Of Mine
7. (Try) Keep The Man Down
8. Now Is The Time
9. Lead The Way
10. These Are The Days
11. The Parting Wave
Flogging Molly / The Interrupters / Tiger Army / The Skints -- 2022 Tour Dates
June 7th – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 8th – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
June 10th – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11th – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
June 12th – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 14th – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park
June 15th – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
June 17th – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
June 18th – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook
June 19th – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion
June 21st – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
June 22nd – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
June 24th – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann
June 25th – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
June 26th – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
June 28th – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl
June 30th – New York, NY – Pier 17
July 1st – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
July 2nd – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
July 3rd – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage
Sept. 9th – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom Outdoors
Sept. 10th – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater
Sept. 11th – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors - The Lot
Sept. 13th – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
Sept. 14th – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sept. 16th – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
Sept. 17th – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
Sept. 21st – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre