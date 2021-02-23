Flogging Molly announce St. Patrick’s Day livestream concert from Dublin

Like Dropkick Murphys (who announced a new album today), Flogging Molly will perform a livestreamed concert on St. Patrick's Day (3/17). Theirs goes down at 3 PM ET, so you can watch both (Dropkick's is at 7 PM ET), and they'll be performing live from Whelan’s Irish Pub in Dublin.

Various ticket and merch bundles are on sale now, including one that grants you admission to watch the band do an acoustic set from The Cobblestone in Dublin.

Frontman Dave King says, "In any house, even in the darkest of times, there’s always a room, a room for celebration. In over twenty years together, this is our first ever show from the Emerald Isle on St. Patrick’s Day. Welcome to Ireland. Let’s celebrate! From our family to yours, Sláinte!"

Watch the trailer below: