Flogging Molly announce summer tour with The Bronx

Flogging Molly have annonced a summer tour with The Bronx and a surprise special guest to be announced. The summer dates span six weeks, starting on August 17 in Denver and wrapping up on September 30 in Orlando. See all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on September 19. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, April 19 at 10 AM.

After the tour, Flogging Molly head out on the 2023 edition of their Salty Dog Cruise in November. Their most recent album, Anthem, came out in 2022, and we have an exclusive olive and clear vinyl variant available, limited to 300 copies.

FLOGGING MOLLY: 2023 TOUR

8/17 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

8/18 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

8/19 Bozeman, MT The ELM

8/20 Missoula, MT The Wilma

8/22 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

8/23 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

8/25 Palmer, AK Alaska State Fair*

8/27 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

8/29 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

8/30 Eugene, OR McDonald Theater

9/1 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live

9/2 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

9/3 Fresno, CA Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company

9/5 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim

9/6 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

9/8 Dallas, TX House of Blues

9/9 Houston, TX House of Blues

9/10 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre

9/12 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

9/13 Clear Lake, IA Surf Ballroom & Museum

9/15 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

9/16 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

9/19 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

9/20 Boston, MA House of Blues

9/22 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

9/23 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!

9/24 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival*

9/26 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

9/27 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

9/29 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

9/30 Orlando, FL House of Blues

* no The Bronx