Flogging Molly release first single in 5 years, “These Times Have Got Me Drinking/Tripping Up The Stairs”

St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner, which makes it the perfect time for Celtic punk vets Flogging Molly to release their first new single in five years. It's called "These Times Have Got Me Drinking/Tripping Up The Stairs," and you can probably guess from the title where the inspiration for this one came from. "It’s a perfect song for right now," said frontman Dave King. "I think it summarizes everything our band is about – which is celebration with our loved ones in trying times. It’s about joy amidst, and in spite of, stuff trying to grind us down."

It's classic Flogging Molly not just in spirit but in sound too; from its driving, Celtic punk rumble to its swaying, arms-locked singalong, you could easily picture this fitting right in on Swagger or Drunken Lullabies. Listen below.

Flogging Molly are on tour now with Russkaja and Vandoliers, and this year they're playing their annual St. Patrick's Day (3/17) show at LA's Hollywood Palladium. That show will also stream live, and you can buy tickets to watch. All upcoming dates are listed below.

The new song is Flogging Molly's first single for their new label home, Rise Records. Is a followup to 2017's Life Is Good on the way? Stay tuned to find out.

Flogging Molly -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 11 Kansas City, MO The Truman

March 12 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

March 13 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 15 Tempe, AZ The Marquee

March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

March 18 Funner, CA Harrah’s Resort SoCal – The Events Center

March 19 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Event Center

March 20 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

March 22 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

March 23 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre

March 25 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

March 26 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

March 28 – April 1 Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise SOLD OUT

July 18 Warsaw, Poland Klub Proxima

July 19 Krakow, Poland Kwadarat

July 23 Cuxhaven, Germany Deichbrand Festival

July 25 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena

July 26 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena

July 27 Munich, Germany Tonhalle

July 29 Gijon, Spain Tsunami Festival

July 30 Barcelona, Spain Barna’n’Roll Festival

August 2 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex 457

August 3 Tilburg, 013

August 11 to 14 Rimini, Italy Bayfest Festival

August 12 Rothenburg, Germany Taubertal Festival

August 16 Manchester, England O2 Ritz Manchester

August 17 Birmingham, England O2 Institute Birmingham

August 18 London, England O2 Forum Kentish Town

August 20 Dublin, Ireland Vicar Street

--

18 Essential Early 2000s Melodic Punk & Hardcore Albums