Flogging Molly reveals 2023 cruise lineup: The Interrupters, Stiff Little Fingers, Gorilla Biscuits & more

Flogging Molly will set sail on the 2023 edition of their annual Salty Dog Cruise from November 8-13, which departs from Miami and hits Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico. The lineup includes Pennywise, The Interrupters, Stiff Little Fingers, Broilers, The Vandals, Gorilla Biscuits, Laura Jane Grace, The Bronx, The Slackers, Skinny Lister, The Flatliners, Beans On Toast, and more. There will also be a half-pipe with pro skaters, DJ sets, whiskey & wine tastings, tattoo artists, a belly flop contest, flip cup, Family Feud: Band vs. Crew, and more. Book your reservation now.

Flogging Molly's latest album Anthem came out in 2022, and we've got an exclusive olive & clear vinyl variant available now, limited to 300 copies.

