Flogging Molly reveals 2023 cruise lineup: The Interrupters, Stiff Little Fingers, Gorilla Biscuits & more
Flogging Molly will set sail on the 2023 edition of their annual Salty Dog Cruise from November 8-13, which departs from Miami and hits Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico. The lineup includes Pennywise, The Interrupters, Stiff Little Fingers, Broilers, The Vandals, Gorilla Biscuits, Laura Jane Grace, The Bronx, The Slackers, Skinny Lister, The Flatliners, Beans On Toast, and more. There will also be a half-pipe with pro skaters, DJ sets, whiskey & wine tastings, tattoo artists, a belly flop contest, flip cup, Family Feud: Band vs. Crew, and more. Book your reservation now.
Flogging Molly's latest album Anthem came out in 2022, and we've got an exclusive olive & clear vinyl variant available now, limited to 300 copies.
Lineup
FLOGGING MOLLY
PENNYWISE
Port of Miami Kick Off Set with THE INTERRUPTERS
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS
BROILERS
THE VANDALS
GORILLA BISCUITS
LAURA JANE GRACE
THE BRONX
THE SLACKERS
SKINNY LISTER
THE FLATLINERS
BEANS ON TOAST
PUNK ROCK KARAOKE
PET NEEDS
JON SNODGRASS
BANDAID BRIGADE
MONKEY
CAPTAINS OF THE HEAD
HOIST THE COLORS
THE ATTACK
FEATURING A HALF-PIPE WITH PRO SKATERS:
MATT HENSLEY
CHRISTIAN HOSOI
JASON ADAMS
DJS:
DJ FLY
MATT STOCKS
DJ SWEET C