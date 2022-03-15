Flogging Molly & The Interrupters announce summer tour w/ Tiger Army & The Skints
Flogging Molly and The Interrupters are headed on a co-headlining tour this summer. It begins in June and runs into July, with an additional leg of dates in September, and stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New Haven, NYC, Boston, Asbury Park Denver, Seattle, and more. Tiger Army and The Skints open all shows, and you can see all dates below.
"We’re excited to share the news of our upcoming tour with the one and only, The Interrupters," Flogging Molly singer and guitar player Dave King says. "We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone, and having a great time together. Let’s have some fun in the sun!"
"We are stoked to announce our Summer Tour with the legendary Flogging Molly, Tiger Army and The Skints!," The Interrupters add. "We can’t wait to sing together, dance together and celebrate live music with everyone! See you all very soon!"
The NYC show is at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on June 30, and the Asbury Park show is at Stone Pony Summer Stage on July 3. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time.
Flogging Molly are currently on their spring tour, leading up to their Salty Dog Cruise, and including their annual St. Patrick's Day show, which happens at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on March 17 -- it's also streaming live for those who can't attend in person. They also recently released their first single in five years, "These Times Have Got Me Drinking/Tripping Up The Stairs."
FLOGGING MOLLY/THE INTERRUPTERS: 2022 TOUR
June 7 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 8 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
June 10 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
June 12 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 14 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park
June 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
June 17 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
June 18 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook
June 19 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion
June 21 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
June 22 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
June 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann
June 25 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
June 28 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl
June 30 – New York, NY – Pier 17
July 1 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
July 2 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
July 3 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage
September 9 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom Outdoors
September 10 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater
September 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors - The Lot
September 13 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
September 14 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
September 16 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
September 17 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
September 21 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre