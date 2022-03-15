Flogging Molly & The Interrupters announce summer tour w/ Tiger Army & The Skints

Flogging Molly and The Interrupters are headed on a co-headlining tour this summer. It begins in June and runs into July, with an additional leg of dates in September, and stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New Haven, NYC, Boston, Asbury Park Denver, Seattle, and more. Tiger Army and The Skints open all shows, and you can see all dates below.

"We’re excited to share the news of our upcoming tour with the one and only, The Interrupters," Flogging Molly singer and guitar player Dave King says. "We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone, and having a great time together. Let’s have some fun in the sun!"

"We are stoked to announce our Summer Tour with the legendary Flogging Molly, Tiger Army and The Skints!," The Interrupters add. "We can’t wait to sing together, dance together and celebrate live music with everyone! See you all very soon!"

The NYC show is at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on June 30, and the Asbury Park show is at Stone Pony Summer Stage on July 3. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time.

Flogging Molly are currently on their spring tour, leading up to their Salty Dog Cruise, and including their annual St. Patrick's Day show, which happens at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on March 17 -- it's also streaming live for those who can't attend in person. They also recently released their first single in five years, "These Times Have Got Me Drinking/Tripping Up The Stairs."

Flogging Molly/Interrupters 2022 tour loading...

FLOGGING MOLLY/THE INTERRUPTERS: 2022 TOUR

June 7 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 8 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

June 10 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

June 12 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 14 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park

June 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

June 17 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

June 18 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook

June 19 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

June 21 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

June 22 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

June 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann

June 25 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

June 28 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

June 30 – New York, NY – Pier 17

July 1 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

July 2 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

July 3 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

September 9 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom Outdoors

September 10 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

September 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors - The Lot

September 13 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 14 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 16 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

September 17 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

September 21 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre